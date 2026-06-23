Ronaldo scores in sixth World Cup as Portugal thrash Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics in spectacular fashion, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups while netting twice in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 Group K rout of Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday.

After the match the 41-year-old shouted “I’m back, I’m back” into the television cameras – an outpouring after critics had questioned his place in the team following a goal-scoring drought that had extended to 10 matches in major finals.

But allowed time and space in the box, Ronaldo was deadly in punishing an outclassed Uzbekistan as he took his overall World Cup tally to 10 goals, moving past Eusebio as Portugal’s all-time leading marksman at the global finals.

Portugal ramped up the intensity from the opening whistle as players seemed to want to make amends for a frustrating opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo as they pushed the ball quickly up the pitch to create a host of chances.

Ronaldo’s first goal in the sixth minute was a neat finish from six yards at the near post as he converted Joao Cancelo’s low cross, before placing Bruno Fernandes’ perfect pass into the far corner.

The clearly relieved striker raced to the sidelines where his teammates mobbed him while coach Roberto Martinez sat back with a smile as Portugal players celebrated.

Nuno Mendes scored a superb free kick in between those two strikes, fooling Uzbekistan keeper Abduvohid Nematov – and the entire stadium – by taking the set piece while Ronaldo acted as a decoy.

Uzbekistan thought they had cut the lead after the first hydration break but Azizjon Ganiev’s superb strike was disallowed for a foul on Cancelo following a VAR check.

In the second half an unfortunate Nematov fumbled the ball into his own net and Rafael Leao added a late fifth in front of a full house of 68,777 fans.

Portugal, who have four points from two games, face Colombia in their final Group K match, while Uzbekistan, teetering on the brink of elimination with no points, play DR Congo in their last outing.