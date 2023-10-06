Postecoglou ‘blown away’ by Tottenham man who’s now in line for major role upgrade

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly been ‘blown away’ by Bryan Gil of late, and the winger is now in line for an upgraded role in the Spurs side.

It’s been a phenomenal start to life in north London for Postecoglou. He’s got his side playing fantastic football, and they’re thriving in second place in the Premier League, yet to lose a game.

It’s a far cry from where they were at the end of last season, when they finished eighth.

It’s not all rosy, though, as injuries are staring to pile up for Tottenham. Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur are sidelined along with Ivan Perisic, and Manor Solomon’s name has just been added to that list.

That leaves Postecoglou light on attacking options, especially from the flanks. However, he’s ready to elevate one man to a bigger role following some impressive training performances.

Indeed, Football Insider reports Gil is in line to play a ‘major role’ in the side in the wake of those injuries, as he’s left his manager ‘blown away’ in training.

Not only is it reward for putting his all in despite not having played at all this season, but for not moving away in the summer.

While it was reported that the winger was expected to leave in the transfer window, he’s stayed put, and that’s soon to pay dividends.

Gil has actually only played 31 times for Tottenham despite having signed for them in January 2022. But if his impressive training performances are anything to go by, he could force himself further into the manager’s plans full-time, even when other assets are available.

That can only be a good thing for Spurs, as it means the level of the entire outfit will rise, and amid a period of already good performances, things could get even better.

It’ll obviously be good for the winger, too, getting things back on track after the expectation that he might not be playing for Tottenham by this point.

