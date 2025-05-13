Richard Keys has revealed his thoughts that Ange Postecoglou ‘can’t survive’ no matter what happens at Tottenham for the rest of the season, as he explained their contact with a former Barcelona manager.

Spurs are 17th in the Premier League. There is no danger of relegation, with the bottom three already down, but it’s wildly embarrassing for a big-six side to be so low down the league ranks.

The only chance of any success comes in the Europa League final. While domestic form has been poor, Tottenham have somehow remained consistent in Europe, and will face fellow Premier League strugglers Manchester United for the chance to lift silverware.

It’s been suggested in some reports that winning the Europa League is the only way that Spurs boss Postecoglou keeps his job, but Keys feels there’s no hope for him either way.

He wrote in his blog: ‘Having had a little blast at United earlier what can we say about Tottenham? Wow. Have a look at the bottom of the table. Even if he wins the Europa League Ange can’t survive now.’

Keys went on to state Tottenham have approached Xavi – who won the 2022/23 La Liga title as Barcelona boss – to take over.

‘I heard from a really good source last week Spurs have spoken with Xavi. That makes a lot of sense. Sadly for Spurs I’m also told he’s not ready to return to coaching yet. Or perhaps he’s even smarter than we thought?’

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘consider hijack’ to ‘beat’ Tottenham in race to land former Red Devils star on free transfer

👉 Manchester United or Spurs will emulate Hull as one of worst European qualifiers

👉 Paul Scholes picks Europa League winner as Man Utd face Tottenham in final – ‘It’s like Real Madrid’

Xavi has not managed since June 2024, when he parted ways with Barcelona. He has been linked with a number of roles at European clubs when he does want to come back.

The Spaniard has recently confirmed that the Premier League appeals to him, but he’s not in a rush.

“There’s no hurry for me, but I’d like a good project,” he said.

“Like, ‘You have four years to work and make a project’. I’d love to work in the Premier League because I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result.

“Look what has happened to [Carlo] Ancelotti and people criticising him. It’s not fair. He won 30 trophies in 10 years and he’s criticised like he’s not won anything. Valverde said it perfectly when he said: ‘If Ancelotti is criticised, what hope is there for the rest of us?’

“But the pressure in Spain is difficult, especially at Barca and Madrid.”

READ MORE: Tottenham threatened by Barcelona for £50m star as elite trio plan damaging raid