Postecoglou plots damaging raid on former club as Tottenham line up move for £25m Celtic star

Tottenham are considering a move for Celtic forward Daizen Maeda when the transfer window re-opens in January, according to reports.

It’s thought that Ange Postecoglou is keen to further improve his attacking options despite making some impressive additions this summer.

Tottenham have signed the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon in terms of attacking players.

Maddison in particular has already made a big impact on the team, helping Spurs to win three out of four games so far, with two goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Tottenham could definitely do with signing a new striker, however. The London club parted ways with record goal scorer Harry Kane and haven’t replaced him yet.

Strikers such as Jonathan David of Lille and Ivan Toney of Brentford have been discussed by the club’s hierarchy. Plenty of clubs admire both of those players, though, so Spurs wouldn’t necessarily win the race for them.

Maeda has the ability to play as a centre-forward and as a winger on either flank. Therefore, he could provide competition for Richarlison, who has struggled since his arrival at Tottenham last summer.

According to our good friends at TEAMtalk, Maeda is one player Tottenham are looking at as they aim to improve their attacking options in January.

The exciting Japan international is well known to Postecoglou through the Australian’s time at Celtic Park.

Maeda’s record at Celtic stands at a somewhat modest 19 goals and 13 assists in 76 appearances. However, it’s his relentless engine and willingness to press that has ‘caught the eye.’

Maeda signed a new, long-term contract with Celtic on July 6. The winger’s current deal is not due to expire until 2027.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk claim that Spurs are exploring the conditions of a move and it’s believed Celtic would command a similar type of fee to the one collected when selling Jota to Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi Arabian side paid £25m and Celtic ‘would look to recoup that type of sum’– if not more – for Maeda.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Postecoglou sanctions a move for his former player in January, as suggested.

