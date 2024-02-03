Postecoglou ‘disappointed’ in manner of Tottenham draw after they failed to ‘kill off’ Everton

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou detailed how he was “disappointed” in his side for conceding a late equaliser against Everton after they had failed to “kill them off.”

Spurs exploded out of the blocks of their second meeting with the Toffees in around a month-and-a-half. Richarlison had scored nine minutes into the 2-1 win against his old side in his first meeting with them this season.

This time around, the Brazilian was even quicker, notching the opener four minutes in, before he put Tottenham back into the lead in the 41st minute after Jack Harrison had equalised for Everton at the half-hour mark.

While the Toffees threw a lot at Spurs, they held firm, and looked to be edging towards a victory until Jarrad Branthwaite cropped up with a last-gasp equaliser with 94 minutes on the clock.

After the game, Tottenham boss Postecoglou suggested he was disappointed with the manner in which his side lost, having had chances to put the game to bed.

“Pretty disappointed, particularly conceding so late,” he told TNT Sports.

“We had chances to kill them off that we didn’t take. In the end, they got one late.

“That was the only threat they had, we had to deal with them throwing balls into the box all game.”

He was, however, complimentary of opposing goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for managing to keep his side at bay, despite believing they should have probably done better at getting past him.

“[Jordan] Pickford pulled off two or three good saves, we got two but just couldn’t get the third,” Postecoglou said.

The Tottenham boss also had praise for Richarlison after his brace.

“Richy has been good for a while, not just his goals but his general all-round play,” he said.

“All the lads put in a solid shift today.”

Indeed, Richarlison’s goals tally in the Premier League this season has risen to 10 as a result of the goals against his old side. Only twice did he beat that tally while playing for them, and given his form, it looks likely he’ll beat his record of 13 league goals.

He’s been a revelation for Spurs this season, and it’s necessary that he’s in form with star forward Heung-min Son away at the Asian Cup.

