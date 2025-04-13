Ange Postecoglou knows who to blame for this latest Spurs defeat

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was happy with the performance from his team in the defeat to Wolves but said ‘individual errors unfortunately cost us’.

Wolves, who had not scored more than two goals in a game in 2025, put four past a hapless Spurs side at Molineux to move to within two points of their visitors in the Premier League table.

Each goal Spurs conceded was the direct result of an individual error, with Guglielmo Vicario at fault for the first two before Cristian Romero was robbed on the ball in the build-up to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s strike.

Matheus Cunha then ended any hope of a comeback by dispossessing Lucas Bergvall in midfield and striding past Ben Davies to make it 4-2 late on.

Spurs had 63% of the ball but fewer shots than their hosts and Postecoglou, who is surely not far from the sack, was happy enough before factoring in those individual errors.

“Funny old game,” he said. “Performance wasn’t too bad. I thought we played pretty well to be honest, but obviously we conceded some pretty poor goals and individual errors unfortunately cost us today. It’s very disappointing to lose.

“It was a bit different today. The goals we conceded weren’t lapses, they were just individual errors which, like I said, is unusual for us to give goals away like that. But that’s what happened, we got punished today and it makes it very difficult to get an outcome.

“In general I thought we were well in the game and controlled it pretty well, we just kept conceding really poor goals.

“I think it’s just moments in a game where usually we’re pretty good at sort of controlling but we didn’t today and that made the game awfully difficult for us.

“Mistakes are part of football, I’m not going to be holding anyone to account. The only person who gets held to account is me.

“Like I said, it’s just one of those things in football – we got punished for errors today and it made the game really difficult for us.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen it so I don’t think it’s creeping in, it just happened today.”

Goalkeeper Vicario’s weak punch out was punished by Rayan Ait-Nouri for Wolves to take the lead within two minutes, while Strand Larsen failed to capitalise on another mistake soon after from a weak kick.

It was Vicario who punched a loose ball into Djed Spence for the second Wolves goal but Postecoglou sought not to shift blame anywhere.

“Vic’s been outstanding for us and as I said, mistakes happen. Unfortunately they all happened on the same day for us.”

Put to him that a 17th Premier League defeat of the season might not go down well with supporters, the Australian responded: “They’re clearly not happy and they shouldn’t be. We’re not happy either. I’m not happy. Everyone’s not happy.

“All we can do is recover now and get ready for Thursday.”

