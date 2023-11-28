Postecoglou eyes reunion with former player as Tottenham consider loan move for £25m outcast

Ange Postecoglou could reunite with one of his former Celtic players in January as Tottenham have been linked with a £25million outcast on loan.

Spurs looked formidable in the opening weeks of the Premier League season, but their progress has halted of late due to injuries.

Postecoglou’s side have now lost their last three league matches, with their latest defeat coming against Aston Villa at the weekend.

While Tottenham will primarily be focused on improving their defensive options in January, they could also use some more depth in the final third.

Former Celtic star Jota has had a tough time since making the move to Al-Ittihad in the summer. The 24-year-old is currently ineligible to play in the league due to a rule limiting the number of foreign players per club.

With this being the case, Jota seems to be gearing up for a move in January and it’s no surprise that Tottenham have been linked.

The Portuguese winger played the best football of his career under Postecoglou as he scored 28 goals in 83 matches for Celtic.

According to the Evening Standard, signing Jota on loan in January is a possibility for Spurs.

With both James Maddison and Richarlison currently sidelined through injury, a loan move for Jota would make a lot of sense.

Along with Tottenham, Newcastle have also been linked with the former Celtic man, although Spurs seem to be in a stronger position to land his signature.

Postecoglou is clearly a big fan of the 24-year-old winger and he regularly praised the Portuguese star during his time at Celtic.

“Jota in his career before he got to us wasn’t going on the trajectory he wanted and he was the one who made the decision to come here and work hard at his game and improve, and he is,” Postecoglou said back in April when he was at Celtic.

“He’s constantly improving, like all the group, and that needs to keep happening because there’s more in them, there’s more in him and I’m sure he’s working his way towards that.”

Prior to Al-Ittihad swooping in, Tottenham had were linked with Jota over the summer, but the move didn’t materialise in the end.

Given his current situation in Saudi Arabia, January seems like the perfect time for Spurs to swoop in for a loan deal.

READ MORE: ‘Desperate’ Spurs ‘rival’ Man Utd, Liverpool for Ten Hag’s £39m ‘top target’ as Ange eyes ‘priority’ raid