Postecoglou hopeful Klopp ‘does stay out of the game’ for ‘obvious reasons’ after Liverpool exit

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted he is hopeful Jurgen Klopp “does stay out of the game a little while” after leaving his Liverpool post.

Klopp’s exit from Anfield will come at the end of the season, bringing a close to nine years as Liverpool boss. He announced his departure on Friday, stating he is “running out of energy.”

The German also suggested that could be it for him in management, and he definitely won’t coach another English club again.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou is hopeful he does stay away so he doesn’t have to face him again, but also as it would give him the peace of mind of knowing when his own managerial career comes to an end he’d be able to walk away and have no regrets.

“It is totally understandable, my only wish is he does stay out of the game a little while for a couple of reasons, the obvious one about the competitiveness but also it gives me a bit of hope that when I call it a day I am not going to get the urge to come back too quickly,” he said in a post-match interview.

Klopp has been linked with a number of jobs since announcing his decision to leave Liverpool, such as the Germany national team role, so some might be too tempting to turn down.

Postecoglou also hailed the Liverpool manager for his achievements with the club, over a period of time which will he feels will have come with exhaustion towards the end.

“I guess I was as surprised as anyone else because he’s a top manager and they are flying at the moment. But also understanding at the back of my mind that probably all of us who have been in the game a while, it’s the constant thought in your heads because you know how much you need to put into the position,” he added.

“He’s probably one of the unique ones, he’s an outstanding manager, world class. He will go down as one of the best, but when you do that at one club for so long that is the uniqueness of it, you have to rebuild teams all the time within the same context.”

