Ange Postecoglou admitted his side’s performance was “unacceptable” against Arsenal on Wednesday, with Spurs “too passive” to get a result in the North London derby.

Captain Son Heung-min gave the visitors the lead against the run of play as his shot was deflected past David Raya, but Arsenal turned the game on its head at the end of the first half, with Dominic Solanke getting the last touch on a Gabriel header to score an own goal, before Leandro Trossard’s low shot bobbled past Antonin Kinsky to give the Gunners a deserved lead.

Tottenham were fortunate not to lose by a bigger margin and Postecoglou is well aware his side need to be a whole lot better to drag them out of a rut which has seen them win just one Premier League game since the start of December.

“Nowhere near good enough, especially in the first half, we were just too passive,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.

“We let Arsenal sort of dictate the game, we hung in there, but that was all we were doing.

“I guess the responsibility lies with me and how we prepared the players. Yeah, of course they [the defeats] hurt me, it is not acceptable.

“We have had too many losses this year, let too many games get away from us, and it needs to stop. If you give up now, there is no point, but it needs to stop.

“Right now we have got a big game on the weekend against Everton. That is our focus and we will look at what happens beyond then after that.”

Spurs were again without several experienced players due to injury, with teenagers Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray again impressing.

TNT Sports pundit Peter Crouch believes that Tottenham’s more experienced players should feel “embarrassed” after relying on two teenagers to get them on the front foot.

“It does [increase the pressure on Ange Postecoglou],” said Crouch.

“We all know the injury problems, but as you said, I think the two 18-year-olds, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, for me, were the two best Spurs players.

“What does that say for the experienced players? I know if I were a more experienced player in that team, I would feel embarrassed.

“I would feel like we should be helping players like this through a difficult time.

“They [the young players] are kind of leading the rest of them.”

Son’s goal was the only highlight during a difficult evening for Spurs fans and the forward thinks that their position in the table is simply not good enough.

“This game means a lot to the club and fans. Conceding goals like this is more painful. The manager is right, we were too passive,” said Son.

“We always want to press and play as high up as possible. In the first half, we were way too passive.

“It’s up to the players as well. You have to listen to what we want to do. I think we were not disciplined enough.

“We have to do better in every aspect. When you look at table, it’s not good enough.”