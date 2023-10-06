Postecoglou insists Liverpool-VAR drama ‘wasn’t an integrity issue’; reveals major Spurs injury boost

Ange Postecoglou has insisted that the Tottenham-Liverpool VAR drama was not down to an “integrity issue” as it was just an “error in communication”.

Joel Matip’s late own goal saw Liverpool lose 2-1 to Tottenham last weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the game with nine men as Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

Shortly after Jones’ red card, Luis Diaz looked to have scored for Liverpool but he was flagged for offside. It was quickly made clear that VAR made a huge error when they did not overrule this decision and award the goal and this has led to a huge debate surrounding VAR over the past week.

Postecoglou insisted that this mistake came down to an “error in communication” between the officials involved.

“It’s a bit of weird one when something major happens, you get a sense of it in the game, I don’t think anyone gets a sense something happened during the game,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“Straight after the game, there was a statement coming out. It was only when I got to the press conference and I could hear you guys murmuring, I knew something was happening. You realise what’s happened. It’s a fairly significant event in football.

“Whatever I say will be seen as we’re the beneficiary. The facts are Liverpool got a legitimate goal that wasn’t given, you have to think why this happened. It wasn’t an integrity issue, it was an error in communication, it was a mistake that cost Liverpool a goal. I get it is an unusual one but at the same time we’re in a new space with the technology.”

On whether he would consider gifting a goal if a similar situation occurred: “Again if we want managers to be the arbiter, we’ve got hefty responsibilities at our clubs, but we’re not custodians. It’s different if it’s something clear. It was quite obvious it was a bad mistake, it wasn’t something that was easily explainable because if it was it would have been resolved in the game.”

Postecoglou has also confirmed that Heung-Min Son and James Maddison are fit to face Luton Town this weekend.

“The main one for us this week has been Manor Solomon during training got a significant injury to his knee,” he added.

“He’ll miss a few significant games in the upcoming months. that’s disappointing as he was contributing to us and growing in his role, with Ivan Perisic already down, it’s not ideal when you lose another player in that position.

“Brennan Johnson was close but he’s not quite 100%, with the international break we’re hoping he’ll get that time to be available straight after.

“From last week, everyone is fine. Sonny [Son Heung-min] fine, he trained last two days, he’s got no problems.

“No one’s wrapped in cotton wool its only barbed wires and uncomfortable uniforms. They all train hard. Maddison trained all week, he hasn’t missed a session.”

