The chance of Ange Postecoglou staying at Tottenham has reportedly ‘gone down’ from ‘five per cent’ as it’s been explained his departure is still ‘expected’.

Postecoglou engineered a very poor Spurs season in the Premier League. His first season was very positive, with Tottenham finishing fifth.

The boss stated early on this season that he always wins something in his second season, and while his side had a very underwhelming 17th-placed league finish, they won the Europa League.

It was suggested for a while towards the back end of the season that silverware in Europe was the only way he’d keep his job, and some reports have stated that even then, he’d be given the boot.

According to Miguel Delaney, it looks very likely that Postecoglou will be given the boot.

In his ‘Reading the Game’ newsletter, he said: ‘As of Friday morning, Tottenham Hotspur still hadn’t made an official decision on Ange Postecoglou but the chances of staying had apparently gone down from last week’s ‘five percent.’ His departure is still expected, whenever that may be.’

There are many in football who feel Europa League glory was not enough for Postecoglou to keep his job, with Keith Wyness saying: “I’ve gone backwards and forwards on this, but in the end – I’ve decided that he will go. I think they’ll look over the season, rather than just the easier European games.

“The thing that will do it for him is the inflexibility over the tactical changes. There were certain games that he could have got results out of, that he didn’t – because he was inflexible.

“The players he had due to injuries meant he should have played a more conservative system. I think that’s the conclusion Daniel Levy will come to, when he looks at it.

“However, it’s going to be a tight decision. There’s been a big emotional push towards Ange now, and he’s handled it very well since winning.”

A number of Premier League managers, such as Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner have been linked with the Spurs job in recent months, as well as others from different leagues.

