Postecoglou makes ‘light’ admission on Tottenham defensive options; provides positive injury update

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has provided a positive injury update ahead of Spurs’ match with Sheffield United on Saturday.

The London club have got off to an excellent start under their new manager, winning three and drawing one of their four opening Premier League fixtures.

Tottenham currently sit in second place in the Premier League table and Postecoglou will hope his team can build on their early good form against Sheff Utd.

Firstly, Postecoglou said that everyone bar Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur will be available for the clash against the Blades.

“Everyone’s back. We had everyone back yesterday. Had more of a recovery session. All good, got through training ok. At this moment everyone came through.

“[Lo Celso] is not available for this weekend. He trained with us yesterday but we’re going to give it another week.”

On Bentancur, who has not played since February due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, big Ange said the midfielder is progressing well in rehab, despite having to pull out of training after 30 minutes recently.

“Rehab it is the toughest bit,” Postecoglou said. “Talk to any player, it is not just the work but the solitary element of it.

“He was buzzing yesterday but it is good. Fair to say he has a fair bit of work to do and great to have him involved. He was dejected of course when we had to pull him out of it after half an hour.”

READ MORE: Tottenham tipped to raid Chelsea for £50m star in January as Postecoglou eyes midfield improvements

Postecoglou did admit, however, that Tottenham are a little short in the centre-back department at the moment. He also suggested that youngster Ashley Phillips, who was signed from Blackburn Rovers, could be involved soon.

“We are a little bit light but for Davinson it was good opportunity where he could get a long-term contract. We needed to rebuild the squad and it was never going to get done in one window.

“It is fair to say we need probably another centre-back within the squad but we have players who fairly functional and who can do a job. We have young Ash as well.”

Two players who were heavily linked with moves away from Tottenham this summer were Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris. Postecoglou has confirmed, though, that they both remain part of the squad.

“I think it was a fairly fluid situation. We weren’t sure what was going to happen with Hugo. Dier was never out of the squad,” the manager said.

“At the end of the window we saw the numbers we had and there was room for both of them. They’ve been training with the squad so they continue to be part of it.”

With all that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Tottenham line up for the Sheffield United game, and whether they can maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

READ MORE: Prem clubs ranked on AFCON and Asian Cup absentees: Forest, Man Utd suffer; City, Toon unscathed