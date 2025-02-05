Ange Postecoglou has hit out at suggestions that Mathys Tel initially rejected Spurs and revealed an injury blow before Thursday’s match vs Liverpool.

19-year-old Tel left Bayern Munich to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan with an option to buy on deadline day.

It was reported that the teenager initially rejected a move to Spurs after the North London outfit had a bid worth around £60m accepted by the Bundesliga giants.

However, Tel was persuaded to perform a U-turn after having a “conversation” with head coach Postecoglou. He could debut on Thursday night when Spurs face Liverpool in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with his new side leading 1-0 on aggregate.

Postecoglou has explained the Tel situation, claiming he “just wanted to be comfortable with his decision”.

“I think people need to understand that you are talking about a 19-year-old who has to make a major decision for his career and it’s not that he rejected us or rejected anyone else – I think he just wanted to be comfortable with his decision. I don’t think he wanted to be pushed in a certain direction and it’s credit to him,” Postecoglou said.

“I had a conversation with him and it was purely around the football and I think he’ll find a really good place for him here. Irrespective of age he will get an opportunity here.

“The way we play I think will suit him and what we are building beyond – I thought this would be the perfect fit for his next step. I think it’s right that he took time in his decision.”

He continued: “I am more than 100% sure that he wants to be here.

“He was so diligent when he made the decision that it gave me even more confidence that we were getting the right kind of mentality and player. He is very ambitious. He has a great deal of self belief and confidence and it feels like he can reach the very top of the game.”

Postecoglou has also revealed that they will be without Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for the Liverpool match.

“In terms of availability, everyone is fine from last week so no issues there. Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel are both available, they have trained,” Postecoglou revealed.

“With Micky [van de Ven] and [Cristian] Romero to a certain extent, I kind of feel we have to be a bit more conservative with them.

“Micky got through the game [vs Elfsborg] alright but I don’t think he feels ready for Premier League intensity and that’s the same with Cristian.

“We are going to keep them ticking over in training and make sure they are absolutely ready with no set-backs.”

He added: “Kevin Danso will play. Whether he starts or not we will have a look because we have another game in three days.

“Pedro [Porro] has played every minute of football we’ve had for the last three months. It’s great to get Kevin in but whether he will start or come on, we will make a decision. Having him available as an option is good.”