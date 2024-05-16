According to reports, Ange Postecoglou ‘could leave’ Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks as he has been tipped to ‘look for a way out’.

The former Celtic boss was appointed by Spurs as Antonio Conte’s permanent replacement last summer.

Postecoglou was lauded at the start of this season as he successfully overhauled Tottenham’s style of play to turn them into one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League.

After becoming tired of the dull approach adopted by Conte and Jose Mourinho, Postecoglou’s changes were welcomed by Spurs supporters and they surpassed expectations following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich as they have mounted a surprise challenge for the Champions League places.

Despite this, Spurs are enduring a miserable end to the season as they have lost five of their past six matches in the Premier League.

On Tuesday night, Postecoglou clashed with supporters as the atmosphere at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was subdued, with some fans wanting their team to lose against Manchester City so Pep Guardiola’s side would beat Arsenal to the Premier League title.

“The foundations are fairly fragile…”

On the pitch, Spurs gave a pretty good account of themselves but ultimately lost 2-0 to Man City. Speaking post-match, Postecoglou admitted the “foundations” at the Premier League club are “fairly fragile”.

“I think the last 48 hours has revealed to me that the foundations are fairly fragile, mate,” Postecoglou said.

“That’s just what I think. I just think the last 48 hours have revealed a fair bit to me. That’s alright. It just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things.”

Postecoglou’s recent issues at Spurs have emerged as he’s moved among the frontrunners to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Back in March, a report from the United States claimed new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘determined to be as ambitious as possible’ and a move for Postecoglou has ‘not been ruled out’.

A new report from Football Insider revealed a supposed ‘explosive twist’ as Postecoglou ‘could leave’ and ‘look for a way out’ of Tottenham.

‘There is a growing feeling at Spurs that opponents have worked out Postecoglou’s style of play and he may already have reached the ceiling of what he can achieve with the team. ‘Sources say there are growing signs he could even “look for a way out of Tottenham” this summer. ‘Postecoglou has been vocal in his frustration towards his squad and the senior management at Spurs, leading to growing tension. ‘Journalists, meanwhile, are being increasingly put off by his forthright and honest manner, which often veers close to rudeness during some exchanges.’

