Postecoglou proved right, with Tottenham tipped to land Eric Dier upgrade for reduced fee in January

It’s no secret that Tottenham are keen to sign at least one new centre-back in January and reports suggest they could secure a summer target for a reduced fee.

Spurs enjoyed a fantastic start to the season but injuries to key players such as Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have stunted their progress.

The injury to Van de Ven, coupled with a three-match suspension for Cristian Romero exposed the lack of quality cover in the centre-back position.

Now, Ange Postecoglou is determined to bring in a new centre-back this winter and several names are on the manager’s shortlist.

One player who was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window was Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson.

Spurs were keen on signing the talented 25-year-old at the time, but ultimately decided against it as Galatasaray demanded that they pay his €25m (£21.4m) release clause.

Now, it seems that Tottenham’s patience could pay off in January, as the Turkish giants are now willing to accept a lower fee for Nelsson.

A report from Sabah claims that the defender was unhappy that Galatasaray were unwilling to accept a lower fee in the summer.

His protests have led to him falling down the pecking order at the Turkish club, with former Tottenham man Davinson Sanchez taking his spot in the starting XI.

Nelsson is now the Galatasaray’s fourth-choice centre-back due to the unrest behind the scenes and as a result, they are willing to accept a cut-price fee for him.

The report states that Galatasaray are ‘ready to immediately accept a transfer fee of €10m’ for the Denmark international, who is ‘considering leaving in January’.

Therefore, if Tottenham were to make a bid ‘above this price of €10m,’ they should be able to get their man in January.

Nelsson could prove to be a valuable addition to Postecoglou’s team. It’s clear that the manager isn’t convinced by the likes of Ben Davies and Eric Dier, with the latter heavily linked with a move away from the North London club.

Nelsson joined Galatasaray in 2021 and has gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in Turkey.

He made 33 league appearances last season, helping his team to 17 clean sheets in the process.

If Nelsson can have a similar impact at Tottenham, he could potentially make a huge difference in their fight for Premier League success.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Spurs do make a concrete offer for Nelsson in January, as Sabah’s report suggests.

