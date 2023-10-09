Postecoglou ready to reunite with star attacker as Tottenham move into position for January

Tottenham are reportedly one of ‘several clubs’ that are ready to sign Jota from Al-Ittihad in January as his summer move to the club hasn’t worked out.

Jota was a member of the European exodus to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, along with the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. The forward left Celtic on a high, having scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists last season as they won the title.

He won the league in back-to-back seasons with the Hoops, and was a vital member of the side in his first triumph, too.

His spell at Al-Ittihad is not going quite as well. Eight games into the season, the Portuguese forward has played just 133 minutes spread across five games.

He looks likely to leave the club soon amid his lack of games, and clubs are lining up to get him on board. One of those is Tottenham, who are managed by his former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Indeed, Football Insider reports Spurs are ‘one of several clubs ready’ to sign Jota from Al-Ittihad in the January window. While the report states he’ll have to be ‘willing to move on’, after having hardly been picked, there’s a great chance of that.

That Postecoglou is in charge at Tottenham is one of the main reasons for their interest. It’s said that Jota’s current situation has ‘caught the attention’ of the boss given he is ‘a big fan of the forward’.

While Spurs are in imperious form at the top of the Premier League, they are lacking a deadly striker. If they are to keep up their form throughout the season, then pairing Heung-min Son with another quality attacker seems necessary.

Not only was Jota a very accomplished goalscorer during his time with Celtic, but he was also a very good provider – his final stats for the club were 28 goals and 26 assists from 83 games.

As such, he might be the perfect addition to the Tottenham side, and a manager who has a lot of faith in him in Postecoglou could turn around his rough spell after hardly having played this season to get him firing on all cylinders again.

