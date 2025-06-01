According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘decided to sack’ head coach Ange Postecoglou and there is a ‘leading’ target to replace him.

The writing has been on the wall for Postecoglou for months as it’s been reported that he would be dismissed even if Spurs win the Europa League.

After a successful debut season at Spurs, Postecoglou has come under immense scrutiny as his side produced a string of shambolic performances en route to finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s injury crisis was a contributing factor, but most of their displays were far from good enough as they massively underachieved in the Premier League.

Spurs also came up short in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but their run in the Europa League saved their season. Their 1-0 win against Manchester United in the final secures a trophy, Champions League football and huge prize money.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Tottenham after Postecoglou sack?



Still, this triumph is not enough to save Postecoglou as a report from Football Insider claims the club have ‘decided to sack’ the former Celtic boss.

It is noted that this decision had been delayed because Daniel Levy was ‘out of the country for weeks’, but they are ‘now pressing ahead with finding a new manager and it is expected that they will formally announce the departure of Postecoglou in the next few days’.

There are said to be three managers in the frame to replace Postecoglou.

The report adds:

‘Tottenham are believed to have already made some progress in sounding out potential replacements for Postecoglou once his sacking is confirmed, Football Insider has been told. ‘Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola all have admirers in the Spurs boardroom, with proven Premier League calibre and the ability to develop players among the most desired attributes for candidates.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham transfer agreement deemed ‘invalid’ by club with ‘two weapons’ to block £43m deal

👉 Elite centre-back ‘will be going’ to Tottenham as PL ‘swap’ deal mooted

👉 Premier League prize money in all competitions revealed: Manchester United absurdly high

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri is also of the understanding that the current Spurs boss is set to lose his job and he has named the ‘leading’ contender to repalce him.

He tweeted: “Told Tottenham decided to sack Ange Postecoglou. Thomas Frank is leading the race to substitute him.

“Marco Silva (Fulham FC) also on the list… Wait and see.”

Earlier this week, ex-Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy named three managers ‘on their doorstep’ who should be considered.

“Should Spurs get rid of Ange Postecoglou, they’ve got Thomas Frank, Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner on their doorstep.

“They’re all very capable managers, they know the Premier League and they’ve all produced fit, well-organised, adaptable teams at their respective clubs. I think any of those three would thrive in the Spurs job with the players they’d have at their disposal.

“They may look further afield for a new manager and then who knows where they might go? Ultimately, if they make a change then I feel like it should be someone who is already working well in the Premier League – if they can get them, that is.

“You can come in from abroad and have success, we’ve seen Arne Slot do it this season. However, I just think it is more practical to have a manager who knows what he’s coming up against straight away. I think one of Frank, Silva or Glasner will end up at Spurs.”