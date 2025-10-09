Evangelos Marinakis has reportedly made a decision on Ange Postecoglou’s future as the Nottingham Forest owner wants an out-of-work manager to take charge.

The Australian suffered his fifth defeat as Nottingham Forest manager on Sunday, as goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade secured victory for Newcastle in a seven-game winless run for Postecoglou.

The international break offers a very tempting opportunity for owner Marinakis to sack his second manager of the season after Nuno Espírito Santo was shown the door last month. Brendan Rogers is now the favourite to take over, but the Greek chief is a ‘strong admirer of Fulham boss Marco Silva’.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claimed that Marinakis is reticent to make a move for Silva – who worked under him at Olympiacos in 2015/2016 – because of the ‘hefty compensation package’ he would have to pay Fulham for his services.

Silva is out of contract at the end of the season, at which point he ‘could be available for nothing’, which is an attractive prospect for Marinakis.

The report adds:

‘During his eight and a half years at Forest, Marinakis has always chosen coaches who are out of work, rather than conduct potentially lengthy negotiations with a rival. Yet there are few free agents who meet Forest’s requirements – experience in Europe’s top-five leagues, and in top level European competition. But Postecoglou knows results must improve, with a difficult run of fixtures ahead.’

Reflecting on the former Tottenham boss’ start at Nottingham Forest, Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “Not the greatest start for Ange Postecoglou. Apparently, if you listen to rumours, but rumours are everywhere, he’s under the cosh already.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer added: “They didn’t offer a lot (against Newcastle), I have to say. You know sometimes as a manager you go into a football club or you get a job because it’s a mess whereas it’s quite different with Ange going in.

“They had a really successful season for Forest last season and they’ve got some really talented players.

“Not won a game yet and they were pretty poor. Everything’s so built around Chris Wood. It goes up to him quickly and they break quickly and they sit and be compact and then all of a sudden you get four or five hitting teams on the break.

“I haven’t seen that with Forest under Ange as yet.”

Lineker concluded: “They’ve got some toughish looking fixtures to come. They’ve got Chelsea, then Porto, Bournemouth and Manchester United.”