Ange Postecoglou is still set for the sack despite leading Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years as David Ornstein reveals the “clear direction of travel”.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game as Spurs beat Manchester United to win the Europa League final, ending their trophy drought and qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

But they’ve endured a dismal domestic campaign, losing an incredible 21 of their 37 Premier League games as they sit 17th in the table.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Spurs winning the Europa League: Amorim sack, Postecoglou vindication, terrible Manchester United

Roy Keane, along with many others, believes Europa League glory won’t save Postecoglou from the sack and Ornstein believes the Australian will still be shown the door despite chairman Daniel Levy now being given “a bit more food for thought”.

He told Sky Sports: “The clear direction of travel, as far as Tottenham’s hierarchy goes has been to make a change this summer and it’ll be fascinating to see if they follow through with that, I think it’s most likely they will from an outside perspective but I think they’ve got a bit more food for thought now.

“I think if they look at the evidence and that isn’t just results, performances and injuries, then there’s enormous room for improvement and they feel there’s a very good squad there, they’ve invested pretty heavily, it still needs some work on it and they need some good fortune with injuries. But it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s still a change there and it wouldn’t surprise Ange Postecoglou either.”

Postecoglou believes his job isn’t yet done at Spurs, insisting “mate, I’m a winner”.

“All I’ve done in my career is win,” he said. “Even Daniel [Levy, Spurs’ chairman] said: ‘We’ve gone for winners [in the past] and now we have Ange.’ Mate, I’m a winner.

“We’re still building this team. We need to add some experience to it. I’m the manager of the football club, that decision is not in my hands. All I care about is this thing [his medal]. There are no meetings planned – no one has said anything to me.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM VICTORY OVER MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Ten Europa League final players who should be axed in Man Utd, Spurs rebuilds

👉 Bruno Fernandes makes bombshell exit call as Man Utd captain claims Amorim sack ‘easy’ decision

👉 Rio Ferdinand blames £25m Man Utd star for Europa League final defeat to Tottenham

“All I know is I’m going to go back to my hotel room, open a bottle of scotch, have a couple of quiet ones and prepare for a big parade on Friday. I don’t feel like I’ve completed the job yet, we’re still building. The moment I took the job, I wanted to win something. We’ve done that. It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever done.

“The moment I accepted the role [as manager] I had one thing in my head, and that was to win something,” Postecoglou added. “More than anything else I had that in my head, and we’ve done that now so I want to build on it. I am super proud – this is one for the true believers. I’m still taking it all in. I know what it means for this football club. The longer it goes, the harder it is to break that cycle.

“I could sense the nerves in everyone at the club and until you take that monkey off your back, you never understand what it feels like.

“We have a young group and I hope by tasting this, the players feel different about themselves and what it means to them is unbelievable. I’ve always felt knockout football is different to league football and when you’re in that situation it comes down to good organisation, having a real gameplan and moments and you can minimise moments by having a strong foundation.”