Spurs will reportedly sack Ange Postecoglou even if they win the Europa League

Ange Postecoglou is expected to leave his role as Tottenham Hotspur head coach even if he guides the club to Europa League glory, according to Matt Law.

Postecoglou joined the Premier League club from Celtic ahead of the 2023/24 season.

His Spurs side started his debut campaign fantastically well and despite early talk of a title challenge, they finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

This season has been a disaster – well, it has been a disaster since the start of 2024 really.

Spurs have had plenty of injuries this season but there is no excuse for being 16th in the Premier League with a ridiculous 18 defeats from 33 matches.

The fact Postecoglou is still in a job is baffling but Daniel Levy has decided to keep the faith, presumably because the club are still in the Europa League.

Spurs are now in the semi-final of the competition and have a favourable tie against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, with Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao on the other side of the draw.

READ MORE: Romero ‘doesn’t give a sh*t about Tottenham’ and frankly who can blame him?

Considering being in the competition has kept Postecoglou in a job, it felt like winning it would be enough to see the Australian stay at the club for 2025/26.

However, it looks like Spurs will part ways with Big Ange even if they win this season’s Europa League.

This is according to Telegraph Sport journalist Matt Law, who says Postecoglou ‘is heading towards the Tottenham Hotspur exit whether his team win the Europa League or not.

This report comes just a day after Spurs suffered a 2-1 Premier League to Nottingham Forest – their 18th league defeat of a miserable Premier League campaign.

Law claims Postecoglou ‘could be sacked’ if his side lose to Bodo/Glimt or beat them and then lose to Bilbao or Man United in the final, though winning the competition could see him depart ‘either through being dismissed or mutually’.

Postecoglou also led Spurs to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup this term and essentially promised a trophy in his second year in north London.

MORE ON SPURS ON F365

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool set to break Manchester City record

👉 Timber, Gravenberch… Foden? Premier League players ‘like a new signing’ in 2024/25

👉 Premier League net spend table: Liverpool below West Ham over last five years!

He has also recently insisted that he has “no idea” whether he will be in charge next season.

Spurs have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup under Juande Ramos, who was sacked eight months after their most recent triumph.

Postecoglou’s chances of staying are also being hindered by the summer departure of a ‘key ally and biggest supporter’, chief football officer, Scott Munn.

Should Postecoglou depart, Spurs will likely pursue Fulham’s Marco Silva or Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, the report adds.

READ MORE: Man Utd and Spurs secure success over Arsenal as Cunha ‘swayed’ and VAR ‘axed’