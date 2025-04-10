According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur may need to pay around £17m to get a Premier League manager to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs boss is fortunate to still be employed as the Premier League outfit have endured a nightmare season, sitting 14th in the table with seven games remaining.

The North London outfit have massively declined since they came close to qualifying for the Champions League last season, losing 16 games in the Premier League.

Injuries have heavily impacted Spurs, but Postecoglou‘s side have been far from good enough in most of their matches, and he is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Having failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Tottenham’s focus is on the Europa League ahead of their Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Postecoglou arguably needs to win this competition to keep his job as Spurs are already linked with several potential replacements ahead of this summer.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva are among the favourites to be Tottenham’s next manager, but a recent report claimed they have made an ‘approach’ to Crystal Palace for Oliver Glasner.

Now, a report from German outlet BILD claims Palace have set a huge 20 million euro (£17m) asking price for Glasner amid interest from Spurs and RB Leipzig.

Thiago Motta is another potential contender following his exit from Juventus, with a report in Italy claiming he has ‘immediately jumped to second place’ behind Iraola in the race to replace Postecoglou.

Earlier this week, Postecoglou was brutally honest when asked about his future at Spurs.

He said: “I came to this club with a clear purpose of rejuvenating a squad that was coming to the end of a cycle.

“I just think we’re in that position that the good stuff we may do is going to be turned into a glass half full rhetoric and from that perspective I don’t think that can be a driver in what we want to do. The lads are really keen to bring success to the club.

“I don’t think you’re going to win that argument of convincing people, well I think [someone] wrote that even if we win it, I’m gone anyway.

“That’s not having a go at you, that’s just saying the general sentiment of people.

“So if you’re trying to use that as a motivation, you’re not going to win that anyway.

“There’s got to be more in it for us and for us what is the most important thing as a group is that we’ve been through a really tough time but we’re still in a position where we can make an impact and you don’t know how often you get those opportunities.”