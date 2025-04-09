Tottenham have reportedly ‘approached’ Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, while they also want to bring one of his Eagles stars through the door.

Spurs are having a woeful season by their usually lofty standards. Only once in the last 14 seasons have they finished outside the top seven in the Premier League. That was two seasons ago, and Ange Postecoglou turned things around in his first season at the club, engineering a fifth-placed finish after Tottenham came eighth the season prior.

The Australian boss talked a big game about always winning something in his second season, yet his side are currently 14th in the Premier League, and their only chance of silverware is in the Europa League.

Pressure on Postecoglou is ramping up, amid the belief that if that trophy isn’t lifted, his head will be on the chopping block.

Amid the ‘concern’ over the manager, TBRFootball reports Spurs have ‘made an approach’ for Palace boss Glasner. It’s stated that enquiry is to gauge what Glasner is ‘currently thinking about his future’ with his situation ‘far from concrete’.

It’s believed the Eagles boss is ‘currently stalling’ on a new contract as he ‘awaits an answer’ from Steve Parish on the club’s ‘long-term plans’.

Glasner is not the only Palace man being looked at by Tottenham. A separate TBRFootball report states Spurs are ‘huge admirers’ of left-back Tyrick Mitchell, and have ‘decided to push for his signature’ this summer.

He’s said to be considering his options, given he’s currently competing for the left-back spot with Ben Chilwell.

As such, it’s conceivable that Spurs could land two Palace men this summer. Glasner is unlikely to say no to the chance to sign Mitchell if he does head through the door at Tottenham.

Mitchell has played all 30 of Palace’s Premier League games so far this season, so his manager is clearly a fan, and with the Spurs board already fans of the left-back, the move could be one everyone gets on board with.

