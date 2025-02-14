According to reports, AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has delivered his ‘stance’ on signing a new contract amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Iraola is among the favourites to become Tottenham’s next manager as Ange Postecoglou is under mounting pressure at the Premier League club.

Spurs narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season and were expected to kick on this term, but they are enduring a dire season as they languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The North London outfit have been affected by injuries more than most of their Premier League rivals, but they are still performing massively below par and Postecoglou is the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

At the start of this season, Postecoglou piled pressure on himself by insisting he has always won a trophy in his second year at a club. This has come back to haunt the former Celtic boss as Spurs have exited the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Tottenham are still in the Europa League and all their eggs are in this basket, but a report claims a loss against Man Utd on Sunday could force a ‘change’ in the dugout.

As mentioned, Iraola is among the managers linked with Spurs and a report from The Boot Room has revealed what he has ‘told Bournemouth about signing a new contract.

Regarding his ‘stance’, the report explains.

‘Bournemouth are keen to tie down Andoni Iraola to a new contract, but they have not yet opened talks with their highly-rated head coach. ‘The Spaniard has never been keen on signing a long-term deal thus far in his career, but things are set to change.’

‘TBR understands that Bournemouth spoke with Iraola’s camp before Christmas, but the manager has thus far insisted that he wants to wait and not disrupt the campaign. However, they are increasingly worried by interest emerging in their coach. ‘TBR Football can confirm that Tottenham Hotspur have done their work on Iraola, as the club do their due diligence on potential replacements for Ange Postecoglou. ‘Bournemouth are determined to keep Iraola, and sources have told TBR Football that they are ‘confident’ that the Spaniard will commit to the Vitality Stadium – given the backing they have shown him since landing him in 2023 when he left Rayo Vallecano.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms Iraola is being “monitored” by Spurs and other “top clubs”.

“He’s being monitored by several clubs,” Romano confirmed.

“I’m not aware of concrete contacts with Spurs now but in general, for sure top clubs are following his excellent work.”