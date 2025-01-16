Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has suggested that Ange Postecoglou looks “really alone” at Tottenham and he’ll be sacked, with the club’s players “miserable” at the moment.

Postecoglou has cut an isolated figure after a few games this season. It’s little surprise that a loss to rivals Arsenal would mean that to be the case.

Spurs went 1-0 up at the Emirates through Heung-min Son, but their rivals were level 15 minutes later, and went a goal up just before half time, with 2-1 the score it would finish.

It leaves Tottenham 13th in the Premier League, and calls for Postecoglou to be sacked are getting no quieter. Former Arsenal man Petit has suggested it would be a kindness to the manager and his players to let him go given the current situation.

“I was watching Ange Postecoglou and he must be feeling really alone on the pitch tonight,” Petit told talkSPORT.

“I think things are probably coming to the end for him. I think that something has to change.

“We can see the league, we can see the faces of the players tonight on the pitch and they look so miserable, nobody looks like themselves.

“As I said, I think something has to change at Spurs so I think he will get the sack.

“Look at the players on the pitch, look at Son – he was amazing on the pitch for five years. [James] Maddison this season – Maddison last year was such a great player, what has happened to him?

“Something is broken in this team and you can’t sack all of the players and so you have to make the easiest decision and that’s to sack the manager.

“I don’t like saying that and I feel for Postecoglou, but he deserves to be sacked because they’re going down game after game so change something.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham ‘prepared to test’ Man Utd with £60m bid for Garnacho; ‘desperate’ Red Devils ‘open’ to deal

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Spurs overtake Arsenal in January

👉 F36Skive: 365 seconds to name the north London derby top scorers…

F365 has looked into the potential replacements for Postecoglou, with a few Premier League manager towards the top, but former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic taking top spot.

The Tottenham boss is now top of our sack rankings, too.

READ MORE: Postecoglou clear Sack Race favourite after five points from nine games