Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has reportedly ‘fallen out’ with ‘at least four’ of his ‘senior stars’ in a ‘dressing room bust-up’.

The former Celtic boss was appointed to replace Antonio Conte before the 2023/24 campaign.

Postecoglou quickly became one of the most beloved managers in the Premier League at the start of last season as he successfully overhauled Tottenham‘s style of play.

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham had their fair share of lows and they ended the season poorly as they finished two points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Spurs’ fifth-place finish raised expectations ahead of this season as a return to the Champions League and a trophy is on the agenda in this campaign.

However, Tottenham have endured a rough start to the 2024/25 campaign as their infuriating consistency has held them back. They have five wins, a draw and four losses in the Premier League as they are tenth after eleven matches.

Tottenham are currently three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal and a recent report claimed the club’s hierarchy ‘expect to return to the Champions League’ and it ‘would be a blow’ for Postecoglou if they miss out.

A new report from Football Insider claims Postecoglou has had a ‘bust-up with four Spurs stars’ and this is ‘believed to include the Italian contingent in the squad’.

‘Italy internationals Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario – as well as ex-Serie A stars Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero – are believed to have been among those who have been upset by Postecoglou. ‘Sources say his straight talking in public and behind the scenes has had a negative reaction in the dressing room and has sewn the discord at the heart of the team’s wild swings in form.’

‘Pressure will now intensify on Postecoglou following the international break, with Tottenham set to face Man City next week (23 November). ‘Senior Spurs sources have told Football Insider that the next month is pivotal to his future in north London, with an improvement required to cement his medium-term future at the club.’

ITV commentator Sam Matterface has revealed what he’s “been told” about Postecoglou as he is “trying to not be playful”.

“What I’ve been told is, is that he’s so desperate not to be seen as sort of an Australian caricature,” Matterface said.

“He doesn’t want to be Jesse Marsch 2, he doesn’t want people to throw the sort of Australian Ted Lasso thing at him.

“So he tries to sort of not be the playful, happy character and tries to be serious, that’s what I’ve been told.

“It doesn’t come across very well. And Mark Scott of Match of the Day has had two rather difficult exchanges with him in a couple of weeks. I know Crook and I have both had interesting exchanges with him as well over the last year.”