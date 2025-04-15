Ange Postecoglou could be given the boot by Daniel Levy at Tottenham this week

The sacking of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou ‘could be sealed’ this week, with a report stating one thing will see him shown the door by Daniel Levy.

Postecoglou’s second season at Spurs has been a nightmare. After his Tottenham side finished fifth in the Premier League last season, the boss suggested he always wins things in his second campaign.

But the chances for silverware have all dissipated, apart from the Europa League. Tottenham bowed out in the fourth round of the FA Cup, were beaten in the League Cup semi-final, and are currently 15th in the Premier League.

Their Europa League quarter-final is perfectly poised at 2-2, and it’s been reported previously that Postecoglou has been told it’s that ‘or bust’, with his dismissal coming if he doesn’t win the trophy.

There is consistency in that line of reporting, with Football Insider stating his exit ‘could be sealed’ this week if Spurs suffer defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Indeed, the report states Tottenham ‘must win the competition’ to both qualify for the Champions League and for Postecoglou to ‘have any chance’ of keeping his job.

It’s believed a decision ‘could be made’ about Spurs moving for a new manager ‘this week’ if the club exit the European competition.

It has already been reported that Tottenham have approached Oliver Glasner for information on his future, with the Crystal Palace boss not currently in talks to renew his deal with the Eagles.

Meanwhile, our friends at TEAMtalk have long been reporting that Andoni Iraola is a top target, and could be moved upon as soon as Postecoglou is given the boot.

They have also stated that Marco Silva and Edin Terzic are on the radar at Tottenham.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Ange Postecoglou targets Tottenham dressing room rat with ‘leak inside the club’ revelation

👉 Chelsea ready to pounce for Bayern Munich exile as Tottenham stall over transfer fee

👉 Postecoglou and Maresca battle for early Premier League sack race running as Spurs, Chelsea refuse to act

It is viewed by most that European success will be the only saving grace for Postecoglou, with former top-flight striker Gary Lineker stating: “It’s tough for Tottenham, but hopefully they can do something in Europe. And I’m sure he had his one eye on that this week because that will possibly be his salvation this season.”

Lineker does feel like things might have gotten “a bit much” for Postecoglou this season amid the hard times Spurs have had, though. He and Micah Richards have both suggested they feel sorry for the Tottenham manager amid the tough spell at the club.

READ MORE: Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku