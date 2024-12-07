According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have chosen their ‘first-choice’ replacement in case they decide to sack head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs boss is under pressure as the Premier League side have made an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Postecoglou‘s side have six wins, two draws and six defeats as they are tenth in the Premier League. They are currently six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Tottenham are without a win in two Premier League matches and were deservedly beaten 1-0 by AFC Bournemouth in midweek. Postecoglou arguably needs a positive result on Sunday as they host London rivals Chelsea.

Ahead of this game, a report from Football Transfers claims Tottenham are ‘targeting’ Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as a replacement for Postecoglou.

McKenna was targeted by several Premier League clubs in the summer after he guided Ipswich back to the Premier League by earning back-to-back promotions.

The former Man Utd coach was linked with the Red Devils, Chelsea and Brighton but he committed his future to Ipswich by penning a contract extension.

Under McKenna, Ipswich have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League as they have one win in 14 matches. They are 18th and three points adrift of safety.

Still, the report claims ‘Tottenham have shortlisted McKenna as their first choice target if they decide to sack Postecoglou’.

The report claims.

‘FootballTransfers understands that McKenna has been lined up as a possible replacement for Postecoglou at Tottenham. ‘The Spurs boss was booed by supporters following their 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Thursday and we have been informed that he could be sacked if results don’t improve by January.’

Despite this, a report on Friday from The Boot Room claimed ‘Levy and Tottenham are not panicking about Postecoglou’s position at the club’.