A new report has revealed how Tottenham Hotspur players are feeling regarding head coach Ange Postecoglou’s future at the Premier League club.

There was an upturn in optimism surrounding Spurs heading into the 2024/25 campaign after Postecoglou implemented an exciting style of play in his debut season and the club narrowly missed out on European qualification.

It was hoped that the Bix Six club would kick on this season, but their Premier League form has dropped off a cliff as they have plummeted to 17th in the table with a single match remaining.

Injuries have been a contributing factor, but the majority of Tottenham’s performances have been far from good enough as they have lost 21 matches.

Still, their run in the Europa League has been a saving grace for Spurs and Postecoglou, who declared in September 2024 that he would win a trophy this season.

Postecoglou ran the risk of looking incredibly daft after making this statement as Spurs came up short in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League on Wednesday night.

The former Celtic boss and his side did a job on Man Utd as they deservedly won 1-0, though the match was pretty dire.

This result is a huge boost for Spurs, who will be playing in the Champions League next season and will enter the summer window with an enhanced budget.

Ahead of the Europa League final, it was widely reported that Postecoglou would leave Spurs even if they won the competition, but it remains to be seen whether this will be the case.

Several Spurs stars backed Postecoglou after the Europa League final, but a report from The Daily Mail claims they ‘do not expect him to be in charge next season’.

It is noted that Daniel Levy is ‘believed to have already eyed replacements’, with one potential target named.

The report claims:

‘The Spurs boss has one year remaining on his contract, but it will require a change of heart from chairman Daniel Levy, who is thought to have already started exploring alternatives, including Marco Silva of Fulham.’

Respected reporter David Ornstein has also revealed his information on Postecoglou’s future, with Levy “given food for thought”.

He explained: “The clear direction of travel, as far as Tottenham’s hierarchy goes has been to make a change this summer and it’ll be fascinating to see if they follow through with that, I think it’s most likely they will from an outside perspective but I think they’ve got a bit more food for thought now.

“I think if they look at the evidence and that isn’t just results, performances and injuries, then there’s enormous room for improvement and they feel there’s a very good squad there, they’ve invested pretty heavily, it still needs some work on it and they need some good fortune with injuries. But it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s still a change there and it wouldn’t surprise Ange Postecoglou either.”