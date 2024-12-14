According to reports, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is ‘tempted’ to join Tottenham Hotspur, who ‘appreciate’ the Premier League head coach for three reasons.

Postecoglou is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Spurs have been infuriatingly inconsistent at the start of this season.

Tottenham are 11th in the Premier League after 15 games with six wins, two draws and seven defeats. They have not won in the five games since their shock 4-0 win at the Etihad against Man City.

Head coach Postecoglou is under increasing pressure and Frank is one manager they are being linked with.

The Brentford boss is somewhat unfortunate to not yet have landed a big job as the respected Dane has done a great job and is one of the longest-serving managers in the Football League.

Under Frank, Brentford are ninth in the Premier League and their sensational home is the main reason for their immense start. They scored goals for fun at the Gtech Community Stadium and remain unbeaten with seven wins and one draw.

Reports suggest Frank is attracting interest from elsewhere and he’s been mooted as a potential replacement for Julen Lopetegui at West Ham.

A report from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Spurs ‘could turn Frank’s head’ as they would ‘tempt’ him to leave Brentford, while West Ham are ‘eyeing him to be their next manager’.

He is said to have ‘come up in discussions at the London Stadium and should they choose to make a change, he could be a manager the make a move for, though it’s not yet known if this would interest Frank’.

The report claims Frank is said to be more receptive to interest from Tottenham, who ‘appreciate’ the Brentford chief.

