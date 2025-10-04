According to reports, Nottingham Forest could sack Ange Postecoglou ‘this weekend’ as they have already picked out a ‘prime candidate’ to replace him.

Postecoglou has only had six games in charge of Nottm Forest across all competitions, but he is already on the brink of getting sacked.

The appointment of the former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic boss was criticised as his style of play is completely different to Nuno Espirito Santo’s philosophy, while the ex-Forest boss retains the backing of supporters after guiding the club to European qualification last season.

The mid-season appointment put Postecoglou in a difficult decision as he looked to implement his free-flowing style, but he arguably should have been more pragmatic, as he is without a win in his six games.

Forest supporters turned on Postecoglou and called for the head coach to be sacked as the Premier League lost 3-2 against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League in midweek.

This result leaves Postecoglou as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims he ‘could be sacked this weekend’.

Nottingham Forest are said to be ‘considering a shock move for a high-flying Premier League boss’ as controversial Evangelos Marinakis is ‘furious’ with their form and is ‘not happy with his own decision’ to appoint Postecoglou.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the club suggest the Greek tycoon is already exploring replacements, with Oliver Glasner emerging as a prime candidate. ‘The Austrian tactician has earned plaudits for his work at Crystal Palace, where his high-pressing, dynamic style has transformed the Eagles into a formidable outfit. Glasner’s success, including a strong record against top-six sides, makes him an attractive option for Forest’s ambitious owner.’

Glasner is working wonders at Palace, who are on a remarkable 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and it’s hard to see Forest securing his services as he is attracting interest from Manchester United and others ahead of the expiry of his contract in 2026.

Still, Sky Sports are also reporting that Forest’s match against Newcastle on Sunday is ‘crucial’ as Postecoglou is ‘under pressure’.

