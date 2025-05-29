Ange Postecoglou could be given the boot by Daniel Levy.

Ange Postecoglou is set to receive £7m in compensation if he’s sacked by Tottenham amid claims his “inflexible” tactics will push Daniel Levy to show him the door.

Postecoglou joined Spurs from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and having led them to fifth in his debut season has overseen a dismal 2024/2025 campaign in the Premier League which saw them finish just one spot above the relegation zone having lost 22 of their 38 games.

But Tottenham finished the campaign in the best possible way, beating Manchester United in Bilbao to win their first trophy for 17 years, securing a spot in the Champions League in the process.

Postecoglou’s joy after winning the trophy may be short-lived however as doubts over his future at Spurs remain.

A report on Monday claimed Levy is yet to make his mind up over whether to show Postecoglou the door, while Brentford boss Thomas Frank is being looked at as a possible candidate to replace him.

The report stated:

‘Brentford manager Thomas Frank is emerging as a contender to replace the Greek-Australian tactician if a change is made, while Marco Silva publicly stated he will stay in the Fulham hot-seat following their 2-0 loss to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League campaign. ‘Frank has a release clause in his Brentford contract in the region of £9million. The Dane also has a long-standing relationship with the north Londoners’ technical director Johan Lange.’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, believes Levy will sack Postecoglou due to the Spurs manager’s “inflexible” tactics.

He told Football Insider: “I’ve gone backwards and forwards on this, but in the end – I’ve decided that he will go.

“I think they’ll look over the season, rather than just the easier European games.

“The thing that will do it for him is the inflexibility over the tactical changes. There were certain games that he could have got results out of, that he didn’t – because he was inflexible.

“The players he had due to injuries meant he should have played a more conservative system.

“I think that’s the conclusion Daniel Levy will come to, when he looks at it.

“However, it’s going to be a tight decision. There’s been a big emotional push towards Ange now, and he’s handled it very well since winning.”

Football Insider have also revealed that Postecoglou, who earns around £5m per year at Spurs, is set for a £7m payout from the club if he is shown the door to cover the last year of his contract and his Europa League bonus.