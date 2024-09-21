Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Brentford should have been more convincing but insists “life’s good” after Brennan Johnson’s second goal of the week.

Johnson was criticised by Tottenham fans on social media after the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal and bounced back with a crucial goal away to Coventry City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

He made it two in two to help Postecoglou’s side beat Brentford at home on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs went a goal down inside a minute thanks to Bryan Mbeumo but bounced back quickly through Dominic Solanke, who netted his first goal for the club.

Johnson then put Spurs in front and the points were secured when James Maddison scored with five minutes remaining.

Spurs boss Postecoglou said after the match: “It was a good win, a good performance.

“Our performances have been good all year but today we got the result as well which is the most pleasing but. We should have won by a fair bit more but we still got the job done.

👉 3PM BLACKOUT: Dyche and O’Neil on the brink while Arsenal enjoy Newcastle humbling

“You’re always keeping the opposition in the game [at 2-1] and it’s been the story of our season so far. It was a quality goal from three of our four captains, who I think got involved in it. It was important to finish the game off.

“Dom [Solanke] worked his socks off.

“He was gone at the end. He is still getting back to match fitness, but I know he is going to provide so much for us in that central position.

“All strikers love goals so it will be a great moment for him, especially at home.

“We’ve got a Europa game in the week so that will be our focus and then we’ll look at Man United. It’s a big game.”

On Johnson, Postecoglou added: “He’s had a top week, he’s scored two goals, he’s won us a game to get through in the cup.

“Life’s good. Sometimes going through tough moments gives you perspective of what’s important.”

Goalscorer Solanke added: “[It feels] fantastic. To get the win here meant a lot to all of us.

“We have had some great performances to start the season but haven’t managed to get the to match that so today we wanted to mix them both together. Today we did that.

“We have been playing well all season but sometimes you don’t get the results you deserve, but if you keep going, keep sticking at it and playing the way we want to play it’s going to happen.

“As a striker it’s always important to get that first goal and I managed to get that today which I’m happy with so hopefully I can continue in this way.

“It’s magnificent and Brennan is a great player,” Solanke added when asked about Johnson.

“In the last two games he has had two great finishes and helped the team massively so great credit to him. We’re all happy for him.

“Everyone in the team loves and helps each other so it’s a great spirit.”

👉 More: Tottenham news | 20 biggest deals of the summer | 20 best players available on a free transfer