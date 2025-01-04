Postecoglou insists Spurs beat Newcastle if game ‘equal and balanced’ amid injuries, referee decisions

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham would have beaten Newcastle United on Saturday without the injury problems impacting his team selection.

The Australian head coach was forced to put Brandon Austin in goal for his Spurs debut against the Magpies with Fraser Forster unwell and first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario still out with a serious ankle injury.

This added to Postecoglou’s long list of absentees, with injuries to centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven seeing teenage midfielder Archie Gray again partner Radu Dragusin in defence.

Left-back Destiny Udogie is also out for six weeks and Newcastle took advantage of Spurs’ injury problems by winning 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Magpies should have been out of sight in the first half and ultimately came under serious pressure in the last 30 minutes.

Spurs boss Postecoglou believes his side should have won the match and says they would have done so if things were more “equal and balanced”.

He said: “I’m hugely proud of my players. We were outstanding considering the situation we are in.

“We deserved to win that game. I don’t feel hard done by – that’s the way they do things. The last thing I want is an explanation [from the match officials].

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 Newcastle grip on Champions League tightens as Spurs hopes rest on unlikely trophy

👉 Tottenham ‘on verge’ of January signing ‘no one expected’ as Ange’s side reach ‘verbal agreement’

👉 Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in 24/25?

“At half-time, full-time, I’m hugely proud of my players.

“We are are disappointed because all things being equal we’d have won. You can only do things that you can control, and there were things there today that were out of our control that took the game away from us.”

Postecoglou added: “On the balance of play, any balance you want with all things being equal, we would have won today.

“Outstanding. I couldn’t be prouder of the players. I couldn’t ask any more. It’s a game we would have won if all things were equal.

“If all things were equal and balanced we would have won today. Things weren’t equal and balanced.

“You can talk about whatever you want. You want my opionion – if all things were equal and balanced we would have won.

“We had plenty of chances. Our football was outstanding considering everything we’re going through.

“If it was an even playing field we’d have won.”

On ‘keeper Austin, the former Celtic boss added: “Really good. The moments we are going through putting big tasks on players and they’re rising to occasion.

“The performance deserved a victory.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says “confidence has definitely shifted” with his side now on a six-match winning run domestically, leaving them fifth in the Premier League and top of the form table.

“We had to dig deep today,” he said. “It was a tough win but a massive one.

“There’s no denying the ball hit Joe’s [Joelinton] hand or arm but I’m not sure of the rules.

“Confidence has definitely shifted, it natutrally does when you win games. It was something we were building to.

“Performances were good. We’re a very good team with good players. I’d like to think we can keep it going.”

On match-winner Alexander Isak, who scored in a seventh consecutive Premier League, Howe said: “He was in the right place at the right time. That’s an art.

“Another good cross from Jacob [Murphy]. He’s be disappointed with the one he didn’t take. He’s on a hot streak, long may that continue.”

Another defeat leaves Tottenham 12th in the Premier League with 10 defeats from their opening 20 games.

Dominic Solanke gave Spurs the lead inside three minutes and Newcastle’s comeback has propelled them to second in the table when conceding first. Character.

READ NOW: Four Liverpool deals among 20 biggest January transfers ever