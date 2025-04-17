Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are Europa League semi-finalists, unlike Rangers, who were beaten 2-0 by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur

The hosts were much the better side in the opening five minutes, forcing Guglielmo Vicario into two early saves.

Poor Mario Gotze was forced off early on after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury. That’s been typical of the German’s career, unfortunately.

Another thing that’s become typical: Micky van de Ven having to bail Spurs out of two shambles with his recovery pace in the opening 20 minutes.

Spurs were awarded a penalty after Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos smashed into James Maddison. Dominic Solanke stepped up and coolly slotted the ball down the middle.

It was a horrible challenge on Maddison and it was no surprise to see him substituted off shortly after the penalty was scored. The only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner. Dejan Kulusevski replaced him in first-half stoppage time.

There was even time for some handbags before the break, triggered by a strong Brennan Johnson challenge. A Frankfurt coach was sent off – and we still don’t really know why.

Spurs managed to hold on to their advantage to progress to the last four of the Europa League. Ange Postecoglou lives to fight another day… mate.

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers

Rangers actually started the brighter of the two teams and wasted a dangerous free-kick in the opening four minutes when James Tavernier shot over the bar rather than crossing.

Bilbao soon found their rhythm, putting the Gers’ backline under serious pressure and forcing a goal-line clearance from Tavernier.

Dani Vivian made it clear that he does not like Rangers’ shirt sponsor by ripping Cyriel Dessers’ shirt, creating a perfect hole where it once read ‘Teamtalk‘. No, not that one. Dessers appealed for a penalty for the shirt pull, but despite the evidence, the referee wasn’t having it and ended up booking the Rangers striker for returning to the pitch without his permission after changing tops.

Just like in the first leg, Rangers conceded a penalty. This time, John Souttar fouled Maroan Sannadi and Oihan Sancet faced Liam Kelly from 12 yards. Unlike Alex Berenguer at Ibrox, Sancet scored to give Bilbao the lead.

After being forced to take off the injured Ridvan Yilmaz in the first half, Barry Ferguson made a change at half-time, bringing Clinton Nsiala on.

Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun then became the second away player brought off due to injury, leaving the pitch four minutes into the second period.

Rangers did not create much but hit the post through Nico Raskin, coming inches away from an undeserved but most welcome equaliser.

Arsenal transfer target Nico Williams killed the tie late on with a header at the back post, setting up a semi-final against Manchester United or Lyon.

They took a while to get there but overall, it was a comfortable evening for the La Liga side.

Chelsea v Legia Warsaw

Legia couldn’t play out, and Cole Palmer was gifted a huge one-on-one inside 90 seconds – but he fired high and wide.

The Polish side took a shock lead early on through Tomas Pekhart, whose poor penalty was palmed into the net by Filip Jorgensen. The spot-kick was awarded after Jorgensen fouled the goal scorer, earning himself a yellow card.

It was still 3–1 to Chelsea on aggregate, but a lovely moment for the Legia faithful.

Chelsea found an equaliser in the 33rd minute through Marc Cucurella, who finished from six yards out after some superb wing play by Jadon Sancho – restoring the Blues’ three-goal aggregate lead.

Cucurella had the ball in the net again shortly after, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The Polish side scored the third goal of the night when Steve Kapuadi scored a header from a set-piece. Tie on? Probably not.

Legia held on for a huge victory but a complacent Chelsea advanced to the last four of the Europa Conference League with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Manchester United v Lyon

Lyon’s Paul Akouokou was making only his second start since December 2023 – surely something Manchester United would look to exploit through their right-sided duo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

United took the lead inside ten minutes through an unlikely source: Manuel Ugarte. Andre Onana certainly enjoyed it, celebrating in front of the travelling supporters.

Funnily enough, the goal came from the right. Noussair Mazraoui played a brilliant ball in behind for Bruno Fernandes, who found Alejandro Garnacho to set up Ugarte for one of the easiest finishes he will ever have. It was a huge run and pass from the Red Devils captain.

Ugarte’s midfield partner Casemiro was thwarted by his fellow Brazilian Lucas Perri shortly after the opener, forcing the Lyon goalkeeper to get down quickly to tip the ball past the post and out for a corner.

After that chance, Lyon began to finally settle as Rayan Cherki got involved and helped his side won a corner that Akouokou nearly scored from, forcing a save out of Nemanja Matic’s best pal, Onana.

Cherki was certainly growing in confidence and almost scored after a dazzling run into the box.

Fernandes nearly doubled Man United’s lead with a volley that clipped the crossbar and then with a long-range effort that sailed past the post.

It was 2-0 to United in first-half injury time when Dalot’s low, hard strike went in off the far post. Nicolas Tagliafico’s defending was weak and he wanted a foul that was never going to be given.

Noussair Mazraoui came off at the break for Luke Shaw, who got some important minutes under his belt.

Alejandro Garnacho should have killed off the tie early on in the second half, failing to convert with only the goalkeeper to beat after leaving Clinton Mata for dead.

Lyon set up a nervy finish for Amorim’s side when Corentin Tolisso headed in from close range in the 71st minute.

In classic United fashion, it was soon 2-2. Tagliafico made up for his poor defending with a goal at the back post. Onana looked like he had clawed it off the line but he did not stop the ball from crossing the line. Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette found the back of the net with the rebound anyway.

Tolisso’s evening ended earlier than expected when he was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 89th minute. It looked pretty unlucky, to be fair.

More to follow…