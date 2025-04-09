Ange Postecoglou was once again on fine form as he faced down his best friends, the media, ahead of Tottenham’s Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

The Spurs boss was left flabbergasted as he fielded more silly questions, firstly about Mathys Tel covering a penalty in Tottenham‘s 3-1 win over Southampton, thus denying Brennan Johnson a Premier League hat trick.

The Aussie also fired back at questions about winning the Europa League and his future at the club, responding, “I think you wrote that even if we win it, I’m gone anyway.”

Thursday’s meeting with Frankfurt offers Ange the opportunity to nudge Spurs towards a first European semi-final since the club beat Ajax during the 2018/19 season.

Tel and Johnson were seen disputing who would take the late spot-kick before the Welshman seemingly lost out and the Bayern Munich loanee converted.

Speaking on the matter, Postecoglou said, “We scored, and we won. I’m delighted. It’s incredible. It’s literally turning gold into c**p, when it’s Tottenham. Seriously.

“We were 2-1 up. If we’re 2-1 up tomorrow night and we get a penalty in the last minute, I want the best penalty taker to take it.

“The one slight against this club is apparently that it hasn’t been a winner. Well, a winner’s mentality in the last minute of a game is to score a goal.

“We scored a goal and yet somehow in this alternate universe where everything that Tottenham does is wrong, that’s come out as a negative.

“From my point of view, I was delighted because if that’s tomorrow night and we get a penalty in the last minute and we get a third goal which could be really decisive, I’ll be really pleased with the way the players handled it.