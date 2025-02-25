Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has revealed four of his players are set to return from injury in the “next seven to 10 days”.

Spurs have endured a difficult season as they have plunged into the bottom half of the Premier League table amid a severe injury crisis.

Their form has picked up in recent weeks as they have won three Premier League games in a row but Postecoglou remains one of the favourites to be the next manager sacked.

Postecoglou has been heavily criticised following Tottenham’s exits from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but they are looking up ahead of their Premier League match against Man City on Wednesday night.

Ahead of this match, the Aussie head coach has confirmed that they do not have any more injury fears following their 4-1 win against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

“Everyone who played [against Ipswich at the weekend] got through really well, and it will be a similar sort of squad for tomorrow,” Postecoglou confirmed.

Defender Ben Davies will miss Wednesday night’s match against Man City but Postecoglou said Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven are “all tracking really well” with returns targeted for the “next seven to 10 days.”

Postecoglou has also reserved praise for Rodrigo Bentancur, who is “getting back to the levels he wants to be at”.

“Rodri has been great. In terms of his contract situation, that is handled by other people. In this later period, he is really getting back to the levels he wants to be at,” Postecoglou said.

“He just needs regular game time and he is getting up to speed. Really good guy around the group and he’s experienced now. From our perspective, in this run in, he’s going to be really important.”

On Brennan Johnson, he added: “Brennan Johnson is really good for us. We don’t really have another front third player like him”.

On Man City, he said: “You’re always looking forward to the challenge. Manchester City are an outstanding football club, great manager, still got great footballers and still play really challenging football to any opponent.

“We’ve enjoyed our games against them, whether that was this year or last year.

“They’re going to try and win, they’re going to try and play expansively and we are going to try and do the same. It’s going to be a good test for us.”