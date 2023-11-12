Postecoglou starkly reminded he’s not at Celtic playing ‘dog teams’ as ‘gung-ho’ Tottenham style warned

Jamie O’Hara has sent a reminder to Ange Postecoglou that he’s no longer at Celtic where “the rest of the teams are dog” and his “gung-ho football” could cause problems at Tottenham.

Postecoglou’s Spurs side started the season in fine form. After 10 games, they were top of the table, playing free-flowing football and thriving after the departure of Harry Kane.

However, in their last two Premier League games, they lost 4-1 to Chelsea, before being stunned in a 2-1 loss to Wolves. As a result, they’ve slipped to third, and will drop even further if Liverpool win their next game.

Postecoglou has employed his own style quickly, which has largely been positive, but against the Blues, it was suicidal, given he continued to play a high line with Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson running in behind after two defenders had been sent off.

Chelsea slaughtered them in the second half, and that three regular defenders were out of action against Wolves didn’t help matters – if the players who have gelled together for weeks were all available, the result could have been a different one.

Former Spurs man O’Hara has warned Postecoglou that while having his own identity is a good thing, there are more teams that will hurt his side – evidenced by the Wolves loss – than there were in Scotland, where the Australian won two league titles with Celtic largely playing against what he feels are poor teams.

“I am all for it. This is the way we are, this is what we are going to do, this is how we are going to play. I get that, but you are not playing in Scotland and you are Celtic and you are the best team, and the rest of the teams are dog,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“You are playing against top sides. Wolves are a good team at home, they have got some players, a good manager.

“If you just keep making stupid mistakes and you keep playing this gung-ho football, a point is not a bad result.”

Yet Tottenham didn’t take any points away from that game, and that might show Postecoglou that his team can’t always play exactly how he has usually instructed them to, especially with crucial players out of the side.

