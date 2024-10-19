Postecoglou rejects Conte claims as he would be ‘really stealing a living’

Ange Postecoglou has rubbished Antonio Conte’s infamous rant about Spurs, saying if he believed the Italian he would be ‘really stealing a living’.

Conte effectively handed in his resignation after a 3-3 draw with Southampton in March 2023, launching into a passionate tirade at his “selfish” and “scared” players.

The Italian took aim at his squad’s lack of “spirit” and “heart” before saying that “they can change manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me.”

Some compared it to Postecoglou’s reaction to the Brighton defeat before the international break, when the Australian slammed his players for not being “competitive” and throwing away a similarly dominant lead.

MORE ON THAT CONTE RANT FROM F365

👉 Spurs’ latest collapse shows Conte has no answers to questions he doesn’t even care about

👉 So now we know the final answer to the question of who would prevail: Conte or Spursiness

👉 The best bits of the inside stories on Conte’s exit, from bored players to a p*ssed-off academy

“We didn’t do what you need to do at this level, it’s kind of non-negotiable,” he said. “We didn’t win our duels, we lacked intensity, we didn’t deliver the things you need to at this level, the basics of the game, and paid the price for it.”

Conte left Spurs soon after his public outbursts but Postecoglou has shouldered the responsibility to change that culture, replying when asked whether he agreed with the Italian’s sentiments: “Mate, if I accepted that, what am I doing here?”

“Seriously, if I accept that this is somehow impossible to change I am really stealing a living. I don’t believe that and I never have,” he continued.

“And if I fail to do it, the failure is on me, it’s nothing to do with the club. It’s on me because I know that coming into it that the club hasn’t won anything for x amount of time.

“I know the tag on the club, I know all these things when I accepted the position so it’s no good me saying now, ‘you know what? I can’t do this, it’s impossible no matter who you have’.

“From where I sit here right now I don’t see it as impossible. I think it is achievable and that’s why I’m going to do everything in my power to change it.”

READ NEXT: Spurs are the best and worst of football teams; is that enough for the fans?