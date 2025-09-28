Ange Postecoglou hit out at the referee as he felt Nottingham Forest threw another game away

Ange Postecoglou took aim at the referee, while he felt Nottingham Forest let another game “get away” from them, in his latest negative result in charge.

Postecoglou is yet to pick up pace as Forest boss. He has overseen five games for the City Ground outfit, losing three and drawing two.

There have been more than one occasion in which Forest should have got more than they did from a game. Swansea came from behind to beat them 3-2 in the League Cup – two goals coming in stoppage time – and Forest were 2-1 up going into the 85th minute of their Europa League tie with Real Betis, before Antony levelled terms at 2-2.

Against newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland, Postecoglou felt Forest should have got more than a 1-0 loss.

He said: “It was a whole range of decisions from the officials, from awarding and then some holding in the box.

“But I still think we were way too lax in our determination to keep the ball out of the net. I just thought it was a really disappointing goal to concede, particularly in a game where we were pretty much in control.

“It’s not a game where Matz Sels has made a lot of saves and kept them out. It’s frustrating. And disappointing.

“It’s another game we have allowed to get away from us, where really we should be very comfortably overcoming [the opposition].

“We controlled the game pretty well. It was a really poor goal we conceded, albeit after a poor decision, I thought, from the official.

MORE ON NOTTINGHAM FOREST FROM F365:

👉 Amorim leads sack race with Emery after West Ham bin Graham Potter

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Goalkeeping bystanders edition

👉 Nottingham Forest are speedrunning the full Angeball experience and it is magnificent to behold

“But it was a really poor goal and we had plenty of time to rectify that.

“We certainly created enough opportunities in the second half, and even in the first half. But at the moment, we’re not ruthless enough in terms of taking advantage of the dominance we have and turning it into wins rather than what’s happened in the last four or five games.”

But the loss does not reflect well on Postecoglou’s record. Not only has he now not won in five Forest games, and his side are 16th in the Premier League, but in his last 16 Premier League games, the manager has won just once.

Forest felt this was going to be a good season, securing European football, but currently, they’re not in a good spot and their new boss doesn’t look to be able to turn things around yet.

READ MORE: Ange Postecoglou appointment going even worse than expected as Forest lose again