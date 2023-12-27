Postecoglou tells Tottenham trio with 970 appearances to walk out the door in January

Tottenham have reportedly told Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg that they are free to look for new clubs in the January window.

Spurs’ resurgence under Ange Postecoglou has seen a number of new players walk through the door, covering most positions.

That’s meant some players that were important in the previous regime are no longer of the same status. As such, Football Insider reports three men – Dier, Lloris and Hojbjerg – have been told they can find new clubs in January.

The signings of Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have meant the former pair are no longer required, and Dier has only played because of an injury to his successor; Lloris hasn’t played a minute since last season.

Hojbjerg has had a more important role than his two teammates, having missed just one game in the league. However, only three of those appearances have come from the start.

As such, he’ll be allowed to find a new home before his contract – which runs out in 2025 – gets to a point where Spurs can’t make any money from him.

It’s suggested the north London outfit value Hojbjerg at £20million. Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus are among the sides that have been linked with him of late.

As such, it would not be a surprise if any of those sides was prepared to take the £20million plunge on the 28-year-old.

Both Dier and Lloris will seemingly be allowed to walk away for no fee. Both their contracts are up in 2024, so they’ll be able to negotiate moves to sides outside of England in January.

Tottenham will be losing a lot of experience from their squad, but the crucial factor is that neither of the pair have played much of a role at all since Postecoglou came on board.

Once he gets wages off the books, the boss can work on sourcing players that fit the philosophy he wants to instil on the side. It’s unclear where either Dier or Lloris might end up, but there will surely be interest given their experience at Tottenham.

