Postecoglou simply told ‘Europa League or bust’ as Tottenham patience wears thin with underachiever

Ange Postecoglou won't keep his Tottenham job if he doesn't deliver the Europa League

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly unlikely to keep his Tottenham job without European success, as it’s stated ‘Europa League or bust’ is the message at the club now.

Postecoglou’s Spurs side are far worse off this season than they were last. In his first season at the helm, the Australian boss engineered a fifth-placed finish, just two points off the top four.

This season, though, Tottenham are in 14th, and 10 points separate them from 10th-placed Bournemouth. Pressure is mounting on Postecoglou, with reports suggesting he’s soon to be shown the door.

And while it might not be before the end of the season, the latter stage will decide his fate.

Indeed, Football Insider reports Postecoglou is ‘not likely to cling onto the dugout’ if he doesn’t deliver European success. Tottenham face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

And it’s said the message at the club is now simply ‘Europa League or bust’. Silverware is the only way of salvaging the season, and that’s the only trophy still available to Postecoglou’s men.

Also still in the competition are big names such as Lazio, Manchester United and Lyon. And though league for might be immaterial, the report states defeat in the upcoming London derby against Chelsea could ‘heap pressure’ on Postecoglou.

Spurs lost 4-3 to the Blues in a thriller earlier in the season, giving away two penalties in the game, both of which were converted by Cole Palmer.

In their last three Premier League games, Tottenham have lost to Manchester City, drawn with Bournemouth, and then lost to Fulham. That run of poor results is not one which they will want to see continue.

However, Chelsea are 10 places above them in the Premier League, so it might be an uphill battle not to be beaten by their London rivals.

Tottenham are also believed to be looking overseas for potential replacements, with a number of Premier League bosses already on the radar.

