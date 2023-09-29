‘Look I used to love Happy Days’ – Spurs boss Postecoglou responds to claims he supports Liverpool

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has laughed off claims he still loves Liverpool after supporting the club as a youngster.

The Australian has made an instant impact since arriving from Scottish Premiership side Celtic in the summer with Tottenham sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Spurs have accumulated 14 points from a possible 18 and remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season, sitting four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have made a perfect start to the new campaign.

And they will face one of their biggest tests of the season when they take on Liverpool at home on Saturday evening with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently second.

When asked about being a Liverpool fan as a kid, Postecoglou told a pre-match press conference: “It was the 70s so you could have gone one or two ways as they only used to show Liverpool or Man Utd back then. I had a couple of mates went the United way and I went with Liverpool to make it interesting.

“Look I used to love Happy Days back then but I don’t have posters of The Fonz on my wall now.”

On Liverpool, who are currently two points ahead of Spurs, Postecoglou, added: “I think from when Jurgen [Klopp] came, the tempo and intensity was another level. The Premier League has always been an intense league but he took it to another level.”

Giving an update on injury news, Postecoglou continued: “From last week, Brennan [Johnson] will miss out. It’s nothing too serious but he won’t be right for this weekend. Madders [James Maddison] and Sonny [Son Heung-min] trained today, they got through it, and we’ll have to see how they pull up. It’s been a fragmented week of training.”

Bryan Gil, who has struggled to cement a place in the Tottenham starting XI since his move from Sevilla in 2021, but Postecoglou is expecting him to be “up to speed over the next couple of weeks”.

On Gil, Postecoglou said: “Yeah, like you’ve said he’s been a bit unfortunate in that pretty much since the start of pre-season he’s had a couple of injuries that haven’t allowed him to train with the team. He had a good year last year away from here and he certainly plays in a position where guys with his attributes can certainly fit into our structure.

“It’ll be good to see Bryan getting up to speed over the next couple of weeks, training with the team and then, obviously with Ivan going down, we’re one down in those wide areas so having him at the club is certainly beneficial.”