Postecoglou insists Tottenham title focus ‘doesn’t change’ after Wolves loss – ‘We are chasing’

Ange Postecoglou refused to rule Tottenham out of the title race after Wolves completed the Premier League double over his side.

Wolves beat Spurs 2-1 in the league for the second time this season thanks to a Joao Gomes – who is reportedly a transfer target for the north Londoners – brace.

Postecoglou’s men went into half-time a goal down and scored an equaliser in the 46th minute thanks to Dejan Kulusevski.

Gomes’ 63rd-minute winner puts Wolves joint on points with Brighton after 25 matches but leaves Spurs two points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

There has been talk (mainly from Paul Merson) of Spurs being in the Premier League title race alongside Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Postecoglou did not openly admit that his side can win the league this season but did not say they are out of the title race after the Wolves defeat.

Asked if his side can still win the Premier League, the ex-Celtic boss said: “We are chasing trying to be the best possible team we can and progress this year to build something. That doesn’t change.

“Our focus is on trying to finish strong and developing our football team.”

READ MORE: Moyes sack looms amid latest Phillips calamity, Spurs shackled, more Newcastle questions

Postecoglou admitted that his side’s slow start made them pay when in weeks prior, Spurs have been able to come from behind at home to win.

“Again, we weren’t great first half,” he said. “We controlled the game enough but we weren’t threatening enough. Chasing the game is always difficult, against a team that is so good on the counter-attack, and we were made to pay for it.

“Both goals are disappointing from our point of view. We paid the price for not being as concentrated or disciplined in our football.

“It wasn’t through the lack of effort. We had them camped in their half and then they break and score the goal. You can’t keep coming from behind and doing that every week. We need to be better in the first half.

“We have had injuries all year and certainly performed better than that.”

Wolves boss O’Neil was high in praise of his players after completing the double over Spurs on Saturday.

“The lads were excellent,” he said. I thought it was thoroughly deserved. We spent some time in a low block and in numbers but that is a credit to the quality of Tottenham. I think we should probably had put the game to bed with the chances we had on the counter-attack.

“You just know at Tottenham that they are going to do something at some point and I felt we needed to capitalise on some of our good play. I’m disappointed with their goal but it was a really good performance. We keep pushing upwards.”

O’Neil continued: “Two fantastic goals from Joao. Fantastic finish at the end. We had a lot of chances like that where players weren’t able to finish them. Another brilliant move and I am really pleased the lads were able to show what a great group they are, again.”

Wolves winger Pedro Neto added: “It was a really difficult game and it is really difficult to play a team that is playing well. We did really well to get three points in the end.

“The way that we are going, the way that we are now, people can see the value we have and we are happy.”

READ NEXT: Have Spurs been ‘worked out’? That’s an ‘odd’ thing to say