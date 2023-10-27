Postecoglou urges Tottenham to sign classy Turkish star to replace exit-linked midfielder

Tottenham are considering a January move for Fenerbahce defensive midfielder Ismail Yuksek, who Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a huge fan of.

The North London club have got off to a tremendous start this season – winning seven and drawing two of their nine Premier League matches – and currently sit top of the table. New signings such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been key to their early success.

Despite this, Postecoglou is still keen to make more additions to his squad in the January transfer window, and it’s thought that the manager is eyeing a new midfielder.

This is partly down to the fact that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham for several months.

As previously reported by Football365, Atletico Madrid made approaches for Hojbjerg during the summer window but were unable to agree a deal with Spurs. They may come in for him again in January, however.

It would therefore make sense for Tottenham to bring in another midfielder if he does leave, and it seems Postecoglou has already identified his ideal replacement.

READ MORE: Berbatov makes Man Utd vs Man City derby prediction; Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal to win

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Tottenham are ‘closely following’ 24-year-old Fenerbahce star Yuksek.

The report claims that Spurs have ‘stepped in’ to sign the Turkey international because of Postecoglou’s ‘personal recommendation.’

It’s stated that the former Celtic manager likes Yuksek’s style ‘very much’ and has already begun ‘detailed research on him.’ This is the reason why Tottenham scouts are planning to watch the player live when Fenerbahce face Trabzonspor next week.

Yuksek signed for Fenerbahce in 2020 and after a number of loan spells, has gradually become one of the Turkish giant’s most important players.

The defensive centre-mid made 19 league appearances last term, and has already featured 15 times this season, scoring one goal and making two assists in the process.

Yuksek’s contract is valid until 2027, and A Spor claim that he aims to help his club ‘make money’ if he does leave Fenerbahce in January. Along with Tottenham, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen have also registered an interest in the midfielder

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham take Postecoglou’s advice and make a concrete bid for Yuksek in the January window.

DON’T MISS: Hodgson believes Spurs are not ‘better’ without Harry Kane but are ‘pretty good at the moment’