Postecoglou wants to bring home electric former Tottenham forward for just £17m in summer

Tottenham and Crystal Palace are reportedly both interested in signing former Spurs man Marcus Edwards, with Sporting CP willing to accept just £17million for him now.

Edwards was praised by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino during his time at the club, yet he only managed one senior appearance. He’s grown into a terrific player in Portugal since he left in 2019, though.

The winger has been directly involved in 60 Liga Portugal goals in 143 games between Vitoria Guimaraes and Sporting.

His best single season tally was 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season, which included seven league goals and nine assists.

He’s currently on four goals and four assists in Liga Portugal for this term, and Tottenham hold an interest in bringing him back.

That’s according to A Bola, who state both Spurs and Crystal Palace have their eye on Edwards, and are ‘vigilant’ to the possibility of a transfer.

The winger has a £52million release clause, but the fresh report states Sporting could listen to offers from as low as £17million.

Indeed, it’s said they are ‘not closed off’ to the idea of selling Edwards, and that they’ll entertain offers below his release clause highlights that.

His desire to return to England is not a secret, and a return to Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, who has quickly turned round the fortunes of the club after a poor season last time out, could be an exciting prospect.

Indeed, Edwards revealed he’d like to come back to England back in 2022: “It’s home, so of course I want to come back there one day. I just focus on what I’m doing here for now.

“I have grown up in a lot of ways, I’m 23 and last time I was at Tottenham, I was only 17, 18, I was only a baby, so I have definitely grown up.”

To have the chance to return to the north London outfit would therefore be the best result for him, but Palace could also offer Edwards the chance to show he is capable of starring in the Premier League.

