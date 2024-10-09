David Moyes and Graham Potter are both reportedly interested in the Wolves job with Gary O’Neil under pressure following an abysmal start to the season.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League with one point from their opening seven fixtures.

Their start to the season has been appalling but the club’s supporters know just how unkind the fixture list has been to them.

The Midlands club started the season with a trip to Arsenal before hosting Chelsea. Since then, they have faced Liverpool and Newcastle United at home and Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brentford away from home. Where are Manchester United when you need them?

Being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton is hardly ideal but Wolves clearly have more pressing issues.

O’Neil’s job is not believed to be under serious threat after signing a contract extension in the summer.

However, if results do not improve before the New Year, the 41-year-old could be shown the exit door.

O’Neil – who is second in the Premier League sack race behind Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag – took the Wolves job days before the 2023/24 started after Julen Lopetegui – now at West Ham – walked out.

Many tipped the Molineux side for relegation but he steered them to a 14th-place finish, winning only one of their last 10 matches of the season, denying them an even more impressive Premier League standing.

Despite reports suggesting O’Neil is being ‘fully backed’ by the Wolves hierarchy, there are unemployed managers vying for his position.

Moyes, Potter want Wolves job but O’Neil not going anywhere – reports

According to Football Insider, Moyes and Potter are ‘very keen’ on replacing O’Neil at Wolves.

With Wanderers sat bottom of the Premier League, both managers ‘are keeping tabs on the ongoing situation’ but ‘might have to be patient’ with O’Neil being backed to the hilt.

The report adds:

The Midlands club are not going to make a kneejerk reaction to the poor start to the season, with O’Neil set to get some time to fix the situation. However, the manner of their recent defeats has been a concerning factor for the club’s hierarchy.

Moyes is out of work after leaving West Ham at the end of last season, while Potter has been unemployed since Chelsea sacked him in April 2023, 31 matches into a five-year contract.

Potter – who is the favourite to be the next Tottenham boss – recently revealed that he is ready to get back into management.

Speaking last month, the 49-year-old said: “I’ve felt ready to return for a little while.

“It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it. I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits.

“I see it [Chelsea] as an unbelievable experience that I’ve had, it didn’t go as well as I’d have liked. I have to take responsibility for that, but I think I’m better for it and I’ll be a better coach, for sure.”

