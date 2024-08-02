Man Utd full-back Harry Amass and seven more pre-season kids making a push

They’re all 21 or under, they’re all on the fringes of their clubs and they have all impressed in pre-season; Harry Amass is joined by Ethan Nwaneri and co…

Manchester City: Oscar Bobb

“What he’s done in 120 minutes has been the best of any City player,” said former goalkeeper David James when assessing the performances of City’s players against Celtic and then AC Milan, a pair of games that featured three assists and a goal from the Norwegian.

He was quieter v Barcelona and it was Nico O’Reilly who claimed the plaudits from Pep Guardiola, but there is no doubt that Oscar Bobb (he must always be full-named) has advanced his cause in the United States. And he needed to advance his cause after a season that saw him start just two Premier League games.

There is already talk of Chelsea trying to repeat their Cole Palmer trick with Bobb, who would be wise to follow him if he spends another season on the fringes at City.

Arsenal: Ethan Nwaneri

The Premier League’s youngest player at 15 looks pretty good at 17 too. And in the absence of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and co. he started against Bournemouth and then Manchester United and absolutely looked at home.

“He just looks like he belongs in this environment, he looks like a first team player already. I think the most important thing, as well, is you can see just how much the senior players trust him,” said Arsenal inside Charles Watts.

“They will give him the ball. Even when he’s under pressure, they will give him the ball because they completely trust he’s going to be able to protect that ball…that’s the key thing.”

With Emile Smith Rowe likely to exit this summer, Nwaneri should get more than 13 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Liverpool: Harvey Elliott

Before you balk at the notion of Elliott as a young fringe player, remember that he a) is only 21 and b) started only 11 Premier League games last season, and too many of them came on the right when Mo Salah was otherwise engaged.

But the pre-season win over Arsenal featured Elliott as a No. 10 and he claimed both assists – one of them spectacular – in a Liverpool victory.

Boss Arne Slot’s reaction was telling as he laced his praise with some criticism, saying: “He had two great assists, but what I believe is that the team created these assists for him as well. Playing out from the back, getting him in the right positions – or another No.10. Then it is up to him to bring the most of these situations and he did that today with two assists.

“If I am a bit hard on him, I think there were two or three other situations where he could have done better.”

It’s Elliott’s place to lose now and Slot does not want him complacent.

Aston Villa: Kaine Kesler-Hayden

There were few positives to be taken from defeats to Columbus and RB Leipzig in the US but 21-year-old full-back Kesler-Hayden had enjoyed his outings in 3-0 wins over Walsall and Spartak Trnava before the summer got more serious, operating further forward on the right wing and troubling left-backs with his pace.

The signs are good for the 21-year-old, who was recalled from his loan spell at Plymouth in January, given his Premier League debut in March and handed a new contract in July.

Give him another year and he will be joining Chelsea for £20m.

Tottenham Hotspur: Will Lankshear

“Will was good. We kind of brought him in this last week. He’s looked bright in training. He worked hard. He’s had a very good year last year and it’s about rewarding him for that,” said Ange Postecoglou after watching the 19-year-old score in Tottenham’s pre-season win over Hearts. He then scored again v a K-League XI, which is a whole lot more than Brennan Johnson managed.

Lankshear certainly knows where the goal is; he scored 23 goals in 23 games for Tottenham’s Under-21s last season and has started his international career with three goals in five games for England’s Under-19s.

Now to see whether he becomes a Troy Parrott or a Harry Kane.

Chelsea: Romeo Lavia

Chelsea fans have only seen him on the pitch proper for 32 minutes since he joined for a not-inconsiderable sum from Southampton. He was very good v Wrexham (but it was Wrexham) and then poor v Celtic, so much was expected and needed v Club America to assuage any doubts about the £58m man. And much was delivered.

Chelsea fans are getting very carried away with their ‘like a new signing’…

That display from Lavia was special, man. Was absolutely everywhere but then again always in the center when you needed him to be. The way he collects the ball under pressure so calmly and then one-touch progresses it, fucking beautiful. pic.twitter.com/bsYOVpR8u6 — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 1, 2024

Newcastle United: Trevan Sanusi

He’s just 17 but he has made quite an impact from the bench against Hull City and Urawa Red Diamonds after a season spent in Newcastle’s youth set-up after moving up from Birmingham.

“He’s definitely got talent,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. “He’s very clever with the ball, he’s got lots of tricks in his bank that he can pull out from time to time. I’m excited by him, I think he’s got the basics of a really good framework to build from and it’s going to be up to us and him to develop those skills and talents.”

There’s a reason why Newcastle had to reportedly fight off interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to sign him. It’s a shame that Newcastle didn’t make it into the Conference League to give him a chance in the first team next season.

Manchester United: Harry Amass

‘Harry Amass, the 17-year-old left-back, impressed against Arsenal and may lessen the need if he convinces Ten Hag of readiness,’ said The Athletic of Manchester United’s search for left-back cover for Luke Shaw. He might well have convinced him against Real Betis, where he was once again excellent beyond his years.

He’s only just turned 17 but he progressed into Manchester United’s Under-21 side last season and even sat on the Premier League bench six times.

“It’s a very good experience for him. It’s more difficult in a young team than when you have experienced players around you to help you, but you also have to prove yourself,” said Erik ten Hag. And we know from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo that the Dutchman believes that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Amass has a chance.