Predicting Arsenal’s XI to face Liverpool after Saka, Odegaard injury blows…

Arsenal have made a 100% start to the Premier League season, but how will injuries to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard affect their line-up to face Liverpool on August 31?

Wins over Manchester United and Leeds have got last year’s runners-up off to a fast start, but several injuries have already weakened the squad at Mikel Arteta’s disposal.

We’ve predicted how the Gunners will line up at Anfield, with Arteta likely to field a 4-3-3 formation against the Premier League champions.

For the full article, please click here.