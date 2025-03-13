Managers come and go faster than ever these days so we are foolishly going to predict who will be in charge come 2028.

We’ve taken a look at all 20 current Premier League clubs and speculated about who could be the man in charge in three years’ time…

Arsenal

Barring an unlikely Champions League victory, Mikel Arteta is heading for another trophyless season in 2025. Arsenal look set to retain the ‘putting the pressure on’ trophy but with Manchester City crumbling, this was supposed to be their year to win the actual title.

Gooners are mostly behind Arteta for now but with just a single FA Cup, and over £650million spent, the pressure is mounting on the Spaniard.

But who comes in his place? The eyebrow man himself Carlo Ancelotti, of course. The Italian may soon get the chop at Madrid with Xabi Alonso the next in line, so a serial winner with a knowledge of the Premier League would be ideal for the Gunners.

Prediction: Carlo Ancelotti

Aston Villa

Having got his fingers burned with some of the top teams of Europe, Unai Emery has now got a good thing going on at Villa.

With rich owners, Champions League experience, and a fanbase that adores him, it is hard to see why the 53-year-old would be tempted elsewhere, even in three years’ time.

Prediction: Unai Emery

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola’s impressive work at Bournemouth this season makes him a strong candidate for a move to a bigger club (he is favourite for the Spurs job), but who would come in?

In terms of what the bookies believe, old favourites like Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder are ranked highly, but one name that could be a rogue choice is Bodø/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen.

The 56-year-old guided the Norwegian side to the club’s first European competition in 2021, where they put six past Jose Mourinho’s Roma, and Knutsen was named the 2019 Eliteserien coach of the year after finising second.

Would the Premier League be too big a promotion? Possibly, but Bournemouth have shown they are willing to back their manager if they think he will come good.

Prediction: Kjetil Knutsen

Brentford

Thoams Frank’s excellent work at Brentford will surely see him eventually move to a bigger club, but who would replace the Dane at the Bees? Our choice is Sebastian Hoeness.

The German has been doing good work at Stuttgart having taken over with the club with the club bottom of the Bundesliga and taking them to the Champions League in 2024.

With links to Bayern, he was reserve manager from 2019 to 2020, he seems the perfect left-field choice for Brentford.

Prediction: Sebastian Hoeness

Brighton & Hove Albion

By signing 32-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton made it clear they are in this for the long run.

He has done well at the Amex with the club comfortably top half in the Premier League table and we believe he will still be by the seaside in three years’ time.

Prediction: Fabian Hurzeler

Chelsea

In predicting this, we may as well pin a load of names on a dartboard because frankly, who knows with Chelsea?

Enzo Maresca’s side have been poor of late and like his Leicester side last year, they appear to have been found out. Can he arrest the slide? We very much doubt it.

As to who’s next…inside the mind of Todd Boehly is not somewhere we want to spend too much time and Chelsea have already made their way through a lot of the top managers.

Kieran McKenna was liked in the summer but Ipswich’s performance this season has seen his stock fall while other summer targets like Ruben Amorim and Hansi Flick have gone elsewhere.

Therefore, we are going for Julian Nagelsmann. The 37-year-old is contracted with the German national team until the 2028 Euros, meaning he would be free to take over at Stamford Bridge from that summer.

Prediction: Julian Nagelsmann

Crystal Palace

Having survived a scare earlier this year, Oliver Glasner’s Palace are flying and the Austrian’s job no longer seems under threat.

With that in mind, we reckon he will earn an extension to his current deal which ends in 2026 and will still be there come 2028.

Prediction: Oliver Glasner

Everton

The Mosyesiah returned to Goodison to rescue them for the reaction sinkhole and it is fitting that their long-serving manager of yesteryear will be the man to guide them to a new stadium.

At 61, David Moyes is not the youngest manager in the league but his work at West Ham and now Everton suggests he has plenty in the tank.

The league may have evolved beyond the days of Everton being an outside bet for the Champions League spots but under the Scottish manager, you can see the Toffees being back in the top half after years of slipping down the table.

Prediction: David Moyes

Fulham

Like Emery at Villa, Marco Silva may not find too many better options than his current set-up at Fulham.

He has navigated them back onto the Premier League and the west London club are pushing the top half this season.

His time at Everton may have put off bigger clubs, although he could be tempted for a return home to Portugal if someone comes calling.

For now though, we reckon he stays at Fulham and their jacuzzi-fitted stadium.

Prediction: Marco Silva

Ipswich Town

Ipswich faced a tough job keeping hold of Kieran McKenna last summer with interest from Chelsea and Manchester United but more seriously Brighton, but he chose to stay at Portman Road.

The Northern Irishman’s stock has fallen a little given Ipswich’s struggles this season but the way they dispatched Coventry in the FA Cup would suggest the squad will do very well in next year’s Championship.

Should McKenna stay, he could do a Sean Dyche and bounce straight back into the Premier League.

Prediction: Kieran McKenna

Leicester City

Ruud van Nistelrooy has shown little in his Leicester career so far to suggest he is a long-term appointment, which means there may well be a change in the summer.

Leicester will have ambitions to go straight back up and to achieve that, they could do a lot worse than Sean Dyche.

Whether Dyche wants to drop down to the Championship – a league he has won promotion from twice – is another question, but we’d back him to do like he did at Burnley and get them back up and stay there.

Prediction: Sean Dyche

Liverpool

The easiest prediction on this list. Arne Slot has been the perfect appointment by Liverpool and the Dutchman will not be able to believe just how easy this Premier League lark is.

He joined on a three-year deal in 2024 but there is already talk of an extension on improved terms.

Prediction: Arne Slot

Manchester City

Whether Pep Guardiola makes it to end of his contract in 2027 is another matter but this will almost certainly be his last deal at the Etihad, leaving City with the unenviable task of replacing him.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso remains a contender but he looks more likely to head for Madrid than Manchester, but there is one potential manager already on the City wage bill: Michel.

The Spanish manager, currently at the City Group’s Girona, has impressed with the Catalan minnows, taking them to a surprise title challenge last season, and could be the man to replace Guardiola.

Or he gets served up as a sacrificial lamb because it is better to be the man after the man after Guardiola rather than his immediate successor.

Prediction: Michel

Manchester United

We are fully expecting this prediction to blow up in our face but stay with us on this: Ruben Amorim will still be boss at Old Trafford in three years’ time.

The Portuguese manager has not made the best of starts in Manchester but he appears to have the backing of the board for now and if United do well in the summer, the former Sporting boss could see some improvement next season.

Will United have won the league in three years’ time? Almost certainly not but Amorim and the United board will hope to have them back in Champions League contention by then.

Prediction: Ruben Amorim

Newcastle United

For now, Newcastle’s mega-rich owners have given Eddie Howe time despite his recent troubles, but if they do not start getting the Champions League football they crave, he could be set for the sack.

When the new owners appointed Howe, they struggled to get a big name to join their then-relegation-threatened club, but they have come a long way since then and could be an attractive prospect.

Financial backing, if rules let them spend it, and a strong fanbase make Newcastle an appealing project, which is why someone like Massimiliano Allegri may be tempted.

A five-time Serie A winner with Juve and another title-winner with Milan, Allegri knows how to win leagues, but his negative tactics may stifle Newcastle’s best talents. But he is the kind of big-name manager that would cement Newcastle at Europe’s top table.

Prediction: Massimiliano Allegri

Nottingham Forest

With the club currently in the top four, it is hard to see how anyone but Nuno Espirito Santo will be in charge at the City Ground in three years’ time.

Forest may not be able to repeat the success of this year but with Nuno in charge, they look certain to be permanently in the top half. Not bad for a team many thought could go down this year.

Prediction: Nuno Espirito Santo

Southampton

Sotuhampton’s performance in the league this year suggests it may be a while before we see them back in the top flight and with Ivan Juric on a deal until 2026, it is hard to see him staying much longer than that.

The Saints aren’t against a left-field choice having brought Mauricio Pochettino to the league and a character like Liam Rosenior could be on their radar.

Honing his craft at Strasbourg, the 40-year-old is our rogue pick for the job at St Mary’s.

Prediction: Liam Rosenior

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou’s mate-saying days would appear to be numbered with Spurs languishing down in 13th (yes we know about the injuries but come on), but who could Spurs attract to north London?

Antionio Conte’s time in Tottenham plus their strict wage bill may put off the very cream of the crop but what about a man who knows how to win in the Premier League? For that reason, we’re going for Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

We reckon he will get another good season down on the south coast before Spurs plump to bring him in.

Prediction: Andoni Iraola

West Ham United

The managerial situation at West Ham can be a bit volatile but we reckon new boss Graham Potter will be there for the foreseeable.

The objectives are obvious: move them away from the relegation zone and get back challenging for Europe. Simple.

Prediction: Graham Potter

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Vítor Pereira’s greatest asset to his Wolves survival chances is that there will almost certainly be three worst teams going up against them.

The gap between the Championship and the Premier League is only growing and if Wolves can keep hold of Matheus Cunha – and stop him fighting people – they stand a good chance of remaining in England’s top flight.

Pereira has improved the team since arriving, making them more defensively solid than under Gary O’Neil, so we reckon he will be there for a while yet.

Prediction: Vítor Pereira