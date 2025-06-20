Arne Slot will not be gifted a cut-price deal at Liverpool this summer

A Premier League owner will reportedly not allow Liverpool a ‘cut-price deal’ for his star, instead risking the player ‘going for free’ next summer.

The Reds are eager to sign a new centre-back this summer, particularly if Jarell Quansah leaves. The young defender is said to be closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen, with the move ‘at the final stages’.

Quansah will reportedly move for £30million, with an extra £5million in add-ons.

Following that move, it’s been stated Liverpool will activate new centre-back options, with a move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi possible, given he’s been on the Reds’ shortlist for months.

It has been suggested that a ‘significant offer’ will be made for Guehi, and it seems that will have to be the case if Liverpool, or any other side, wants to sign the Palace centre-back.

Indeed, TBRFootball have revealed Eagles owner Steve Parish’s thoughts on Guehi’s potential departure. Though the England international has just 12 months left on his Palace deal, Parish will ‘not allow him to be sold for a cut-price deal’, even if it means him ‘going for free’ next summer.

It seems there is potential for that happening, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich said to be keen for a free transfer in 2026.

Liverpool might well make a bid, and it’s also believed that there is interest in Guehi from a number of other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are all said to be keen on him. Liverpool’s desire to lodge an offer now is centred around a couple of factors.

Firstly, they are seemingly aware that there is interest in Guehi from a number of rival sides, so want to get in before any of them can.

What’s more, with Quansah leaving, they don’t want to be left light on quality and depth in the heart of defence.

They could sign a stopgap solution and hope that Guehi is still available next summer, and wants to move to Anfield, but as defending Premier League champions, they’ll want to ensure they remain the side to beat, and that means having the best players in their ranks.

It’s suggested no side are favourites for Guehi’s signature right now, but it would not be a surprise to see the Reds mount a charge once Quansah has been sold.

